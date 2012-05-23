BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line announces order for next generation of ships
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announces order for next generation of ships for norwegian cruise line
May 24 Trust Certificates (TRUCs) Series 2002-1:
* Moody's upgrades rating of certificates issued by Trust Certificates (TRUCs) Series 2002-1 Trust, a Structured Note
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announces order for next generation of ships for norwegian cruise line
LONDON, Feb 16 British engineering group Cobham said it would take a 150 million pound ($187 million) charge on its work on Boeing's troubled KC-46 tanker program and downgraded its likely 2016 trading profit again.
* All work at Grasberg stopped except maintenance -union chief