China money rates climb on week, liquidity tightness easing

SHANGHAI, Feb 24 China's primary money rates surged to their highest since June 2015 over the week but edged down on Friday, as liquidity tightness eased. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered a key indicator of general liquidity, was 2.8012 percent at midday, around six basis points lower than the previous day's closing average rate, which was the highest in about 20 months. For the week, the repo rat