(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Shanghai Zendai faces reduced refinancing risk following
the full redemption of its senior unsecured notes. -- We are
revising the rating outlook to stable from negative and
affirming the 'B-' rating on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment that Shanghai
Zendai's liquidity sources should cover its liquidity uses by at
least 1.0x over the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised
the rating outlook on Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. to stable
from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B-' long-term
corporate credit rating on the company. As a result of the
outlook revision, we raised the long-term Greater China credit
scale rating on Shanghai Zendai to 'cnB' from 'cnB-'. We also
withdrew the 'CCC+' issue rating on the company's senior
unsecured notes after the company fully redeemed them on June 6,
2012.
Rationale
We revised the rating outlook to stable to reflect our view
that Shanghai Zendai no longer faces immediate and significant
refinancing risk on its US$139 million senior unsecured notes
following their full redemption. Shanghai Zendai repaid the
notes on maturity using some of the Chinese renminbi (RMB) 2.9
billion proceeds from the sale of its interest in a property
project on the Shanghai Bund. It also used RMB958 million from
the proceeds to repay a trust loan in April 2012. Following the
debt repayment, Shanghai Zendai's total borrowings will have
decreased materially from Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 4 billion at
the end of 2011.
We estimate that Shanghai Zendai's liquidity sources have
widened to cover liquidity uses by about 1.1x over the next 12
months, compared with less than 1.0x six months ago. The
improvement is due to the Bund project sale and new funding from
banks. Nevertheless, the company's liquidity could deteriorate
this year if its property sales are materially below our
base-case assumption of HK$2.5 billion and it doesn't cut
construction costs. In the first five months of 2012, Shanghai
Zendai's contract sales remained low at about HK$550 million.
We affirmed the rating to reflect Shanghai Zendai's small
scale, high project concentration, and weak property sales and
execution. The rating also reflects the company's increasing
exposure to the commercial leasing property segment, which is
capital-intensive and involves long payback periods. The
company's small recurring property leasing income, established
record in Shanghai, and low-cost land bank in reasonably good
locations temper these weaknesses. We continue to view Shanghai
Zendai's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and its financial
risk profile as "highly leveraged" for the next 12 months, at
least.
We expect the company to continue to generate negative free
cash flow in 2012 due to weak sales and continued construction
spending. The government's purchase restrictions have materially
affected Shanghai Zendai's limited and concentrated projects in
Shanghai.
The rating and outlook on Shanghai Zendai are not affected
by the announcement that Fosun International Ltd.
(BB+/Negative/--; cnBBB/--) has filed a civil suit against
parties that include Shanghai Zendai and SOHO China Ltd. (not
rated), the buyer of the Bund project. The lawsuit is over the
sale of the project. It is unclear to us if Fosun has legal
grounds to contest the sale. Also, the lawsuit could be lengthy
and the timing of a resolution uncertain. In addition, Shanghai
Zendai has received most of the sale proceeds, which it used to
repay the senior notes and trust loan.
Liquidity
In our view, Shanghai Zendai's liquidity is "less than
adequate", as defined in our criteria. Our assessment of the
company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- The company's liquidity sources could cover its liquidity
uses by 1.1x over the next 12 months.
-- Primary liquidity sources include HK$888 million in
unrestricted cash as of Dec. 31, 2011, proceeds of about RMB 2.9
billion from the sale of its interest in the Shanghai Bund
project, and our estimation of HK$2.5 billion in cash from
property sales. The company has used part of these proceeds to
repay its senior notes and trust loan.
-- Primary liquidity uses include short-term loans of about
HK$800 million-HK$900 million due in 2012 and construction costs
of about HK$2.3 billion.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our assessment that Shanghai
Zendai's liquidity sources can cover its liquidity uses by at
least 1.0x over the next 12 months.
We could lower the rating if the company's property sales
and cash holdings are materially weaker than we expected. EBITDA
interest coverage of less than 1x would indicate such weakness.
We could also downgrade the company if we believe that its
liquidity is not sufficient to meet short-term obligations.
We could raise the rating if the company improves its
property sales and cash flow, and stabilizes its leverage.