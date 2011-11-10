(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- SIUD's proposed acquisition of a 59% shareholding in SUD from SIH is still pending approval from shareholders and bondholders.

-- In our view, the deal would make SIUD more integrated with its parent and would likely have a positive impact on its credit profile.

-- We are keeping our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on SIUD and our 'B-' issue rating on the company's notes on CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- We are also keeping our 'cnBB-' Greater China scale rating on SIUD and the 'cnB+' issue rating on the notes on CreditWatch with positive implications.

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 10, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had kept its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd. (SIUD) and the 'B-' issue rating on the company's US$400 million senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with positive implications.

We also kept our 'cnBB-' Greater China scale rating on SIUD and the 'cnB+' issue rating on the notes on CreditWatch with positive implications. We originally placed the ratings on CreditWatch on April 19, 2011.

"We have kept the ratings on SIUD on CreditWatch because the company has yet to receive approval from independent shareholders and bondholders to acquire a 59% stake in Shanghai Urban Development (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (SUD) from Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd. (SIH)," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Bei Fu.

"In our view, the proposed acquisition would make SIUD more strategically and financially integrated with its parent, SIH, and would likely have a positive impact on its credit profile."

The Hong Kong stock exchange has given its approval in principle to the new listing application. SIUD expects to obtain the remaining approvals from independent shareholders and bondholders and complete the transaction soon after the company's special general meeting scheduled for Nov. 17, 2011.

We placed the ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications after SIUD announced the proposed acquisition on April 14, 2011, to acquire a 59% stake in SUD and other interests for a total of Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 6.11 billion in new share issues. SIUD will also take over the shareholders' loan from SIH to SUD. Upon completion of the transaction, SIH would increase its shareholding in SIUD from 45% to 70%.

"We aim to resolve the CreditWatch action within the next three months after the company's shareholders and bondholders approve the proposed transaction," said Ms. Fu. "To determine the rating impact of the acquisition and resolve the CreditWatch placement, we will assess SIUD's pro-forma financial performance after consolidating SUD, its future growth strategy, and any group support from SIH."

