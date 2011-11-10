(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- SIUD's proposed acquisition of a 59% shareholding in SUD
from SIH is still pending approval from shareholders and
bondholders.
-- In our view, the deal would make SIUD more integrated
with its parent and would likely have a positive impact on its
credit profile.
-- We are keeping our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating
on SIUD and our 'B-' issue rating on the company's notes on
CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- We are also keeping our 'cnBB-' Greater China scale
rating on SIUD and the 'cnB+' issue rating on the notes on
CreditWatch with positive implications.
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 10, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had kept its 'B'
long-term corporate credit rating on Shanghai Industrial Urban
Development Group Ltd. (SIUD) and the 'B-' issue rating on the
company's US$400 million senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch
with positive implications.
We also kept our 'cnBB-' Greater China scale rating on SIUD
and the 'cnB+' issue rating on the notes on CreditWatch with
positive implications. We originally placed the ratings on
CreditWatch on April 19, 2011.
"We have kept the ratings on SIUD on CreditWatch because the
company has yet to receive approval from independent
shareholders and bondholders to acquire a 59% stake in Shanghai
Urban Development (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (SUD) from Shanghai
Industrial Holdings Ltd. (SIH)," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Bei Fu.
"In our view, the proposed acquisition would make SIUD more
strategically and financially integrated with its parent, SIH,
and would likely have a positive impact on its credit profile."
The Hong Kong stock exchange has given its approval in
principle to the new listing application. SIUD expects to obtain
the remaining approvals from independent shareholders and
bondholders and complete the transaction soon after the
company's special general meeting scheduled for Nov. 17, 2011.
We placed the ratings on CreditWatch with positive
implications after SIUD announced the proposed acquisition on
April 14, 2011, to acquire a 59% stake in SUD and other
interests for a total of Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 6.11 billion in
new share issues. SIUD will also take over the shareholders'
loan from SIH to SUD. Upon completion of the transaction, SIH
would increase its shareholding in SIUD from 45% to 70%.
"We aim to resolve the CreditWatch action within the next
three months after the company's shareholders and bondholders
approve the proposed transaction," said Ms. Fu. "To determine
the rating impact of the acquisition and resolve the CreditWatch
placement, we will assess SIUD's pro-forma financial performance
after consolidating SUD, its future growth strategy, and any
group support from SIH."
