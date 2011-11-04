(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 4, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. (B-/Negative/--; cnB-/--) are not affected by the company's proposed sale of a project in Shanghai Bund to Shanghai Haizhimen Property Management Co., Ltd. for a maximum consideration of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 9.57 billion.

In our view, the transaction will not significantly improve Shanghai Zendai's net cash flow. This is because the company will mostly use the sale proceeds to settle an RMB8.54 billion debt from Haizhimen, in which it holds a 35% stake. In our liquidity assessment of Shanghai Zendai, we did not take into account the amount due to Haizhimen as cash uses because we expected Shanghai Zendai to sell land to pay off the debt obligation, rather than use free operating cash flow.

We expect that Shanghai Zendai may not also receive the remaining RMB1.03 billion in near term because it has to fulfill some conditions before it can receive the balance funds. The company estimates that it may take up to 18 months to fulfill the conditions.

In our view, Shanghai Zendai's liquidity position remains weak. The company has US$130 million outstanding senior notes and RMB958 million trust financing maturing in the first half of 2012. The company has not secured credible financing yet and we believe it could face significant refinancing risk.

Shanghai Zendai's fundamental credit profile remains largely unchanged, with weak capability to generate operating cash flow. Its contract sales were about RMB1.8 billion at the end of September 2011. The visibility of the company's property sales continues to be low.

Nonetheless, Shanghai Zendai has shown that it could seek opportunities to sell assets to improve its financial position. We anticipate that Shanghai Zendai's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA will decline substantially to 7x-8x, from 15.5x as of June 30, 2011, with the payoff of the amount due to Haizhimen. Nevertheless, the company will still remain highly leveraged, in our view.