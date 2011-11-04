(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 4, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook
on Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. (B-/Negative/--; cnB-/--) are
not affected by the company's proposed sale of a project in
Shanghai Bund to Shanghai Haizhimen Property Management Co.,
Ltd. for a maximum consideration of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 9.57
billion.
In our view, the transaction will not significantly improve
Shanghai Zendai's net cash flow. This is because the company
will mostly use the sale proceeds to settle an RMB8.54 billion
debt from Haizhimen, in which it holds a 35% stake. In our
liquidity assessment of Shanghai Zendai, we did not take into
account the amount due to Haizhimen as cash uses because we
expected Shanghai Zendai to sell land to pay off the debt
obligation, rather than use free operating cash flow.
We expect that Shanghai Zendai may not also receive the
remaining RMB1.03 billion in near term because it has to fulfill
some conditions before it can receive the balance funds. The
company estimates that it may take up to 18 months to fulfill
the conditions.
In our view, Shanghai Zendai's liquidity position remains
weak. The company has US$130 million outstanding senior notes
and RMB958 million trust financing maturing in the first half of
2012. The company has not secured credible financing yet and we
believe it could face significant refinancing risk.
Shanghai Zendai's fundamental credit profile remains largely
unchanged, with weak capability to generate operating cash flow.
Its contract sales were about RMB1.8 billion at the end of
September 2011. The visibility of the company's property sales
continues to be low.
Nonetheless, Shanghai Zendai has shown that it could seek
opportunities to sell assets to improve its financial position.
We anticipate that Shanghai Zendai's ratio of adjusted debt to
EBITDA will decline substantially to 7x-8x, from 15.5x as of
June 30, 2011, with the payoff of the amount due to Haizhimen.
Nevertheless, the company will still remain highly leveraged, in
our view.