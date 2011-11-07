BRIEF-Bank Of Jinzhou resolves to appoint Huo Lingbo as vice chairman of fourth session of board
resolved to appoint Huo Lingbo as vice chairman, exec director, of fourth session of board
Nov 7 Shanghai Zendai Property Limited:
* Moody's: No rating impact on Zendai from project transfer plan
* disposal Of Shares Of The Company By Substantial Shareholders
Says approves listing of Banque Du Caire shares with EGP 2.25 billion issued capital