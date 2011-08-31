(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- In our view, Shanghai Zendai faces material refinancing risk due to its large debt repayment in 2012.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on the China-based property company to 'B-' from 'B' and our issue rating on the company's bonds to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.

-- We are also lowering the Greater China scale long-term issue rating on Shanghai Zendai to 'cnB-' from 'cnB+' and the Greater China scale issue rating to 'cnCCC+' from 'cnB'.

-- The outlook is negative due to the company's uncertain refinancing plan.

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 31, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. We also lowered the Greater China scale long-term issuer rating on Shanghai Zendai to 'cnB-' from 'cnB+' and the Greater China scale issue rating to 'cnCCC+' from 'cnB'.

"We lowered the ratings on Shanghai Zendai to reflect our view that the company faces material refinancing risk in the next 12 months as it does not yet have a credible debt refinancing plan," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Frank Lu. "Shanghai Zendai has substantial debt due in the first half of 2012. This includes the Chinese renminbi (RMB) 958 million (Hong Kong dollar 1.15 billion) trust finance due April 2012 and the Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 1.1 billion outstanding senior notes due June 2012."

In our base-case scenario, Shanghai Zendai's liquidity is weak. The company is likely to depend on external funding to repay debt. But the company's ability to secure external funding is uncertain, in our view. Credit conditions are tight on shore and the company's ability to tap offshore funding is limited.We expect he company's cash uses to exceed sources by over 20% for the next 12-18 months.

Shanghai Zendai recently sold a land parcel for RMB218 million (HK$263 million). Nevertheless, the proceeds will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash uses. The transaction, however, signals the company's willingness to sell assets to raise funds.

We have not factored in any potential disposal of assets in our base-case scenario because these transactions are uncertain. We acknowledge that Shanghai Zendai has some good properties, which it could sell to raise funds. Nevertheless, the company's planned sell-down of its Shanghai Bund project has been delayed and we are uncertain when it could be completed.

"The prospects of contracted sales continue to be weak, given credit tightening and purchase restrictions in the property sector, and increasing competition due to a slowdown in transactions," said Mr. Lu. Shanghai Zendai's contracted sales were RMB1.26 billion in the first half of 2011, compared with RMB2.33 billion a year earlier. We believe the company will find it difficult to meet its annual contracted sales budget of RMB5 billion.

We expect Shanghai Zendai's weak property sales to significantly weaken the company's credit ratios. We anticipate that the company will continue to generate negative free cash flow in 2011-2012. We therefore estimate the company's total borrowings to continue to increase by the end of 2011 and in 2012.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Methodology and Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Rating Factors For Chinese Real Estate Developers, June 2, 2008

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008