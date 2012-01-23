(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
migrated India-based Sharad Constructions Private Limited's
(Sharad) National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)' rating with a Stable
Outlook to the "Non-Monitored" category.
This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' on the
agency's website. A list of additional addition rating actions
is provided at the end of this commentary The ratings have been
migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate
information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical coverage of Sharad.
The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a
period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period.
However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing
information during this six-month period, the ratings could be
re-activated and will be communicated through a Rating Action
Commentary. Fitch has also classified Sharad's following bank
loan ratings as non-monitored: - Outstanding INR0.68m term
loans: migrated to 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB(ind)' -
INR5m fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' from
'Fitch BB(ind)' - INR50m non-fund based limits: migrated to
'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'