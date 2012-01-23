(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Sharad Constructions Private Limited's (Sharad) National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)' rating with a Stable Outlook to the "Non-Monitored" category.

This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional addition rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Sharad.

The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period.

However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary. Fitch has also classified Sharad's following bank loan ratings as non-monitored: - Outstanding INR0.68m term loans: migrated to 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB(ind)' - INR5m fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB(ind)' - INR50m non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'