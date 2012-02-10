(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Sharp Corporation's (Sharp) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its Long-Term Foreign-Currency (FC) and Local-Currency (LC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and LC senior unsecured rating have been affirmed at 'BBB-', respectively.

Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed Sharp's Short-Term FC and LC IDRs at 'F3'.

The Outlook revision follows a poor financial performance for the third quarter ended December 2011. It reflects likely EBIT losses for FY12 due to continuing weakness in its TV and LCD divisions and deterioration in its credit metrics.

"Sharp's FY12 cash flow generation is likely to be affected by worse-than-expected deterioration in profitability due to ongoing weak market conditions and one-off cash costs," says Nitin Soni, Associate Director, Fitch's Asia-Pacific Telecom, Media and Technology rating team.

During 9MFY12, Sharp's revenue and EBIT declined 18% and 86% respectively, largely due to a slowdown in demand for TVs and handsets in Japan, a decline in solar cell revenue and the appreciation of the yen. Sharp's EBIT declined due to a suspension of operations at a large-size LCD plant, inventory writedowns and ongoing business restructuring expenses. Sharp also revised down its FY12 revenue forecast by 15% to JPY2.5trn and changed its EBIT guidance to flat from JPY85bn previously.

Fitch see risks arising from Sharp's excess inventories of 30+inch and 40+inch panels due to falling demand in Japan, and continued extraordinary losses, following suspension of production in its 8G (8th generation) TV panel plant in December 2011 and pending a 50% production cut at its 10G plant from February 2012. Sharp's sales of large TVs (60-inches and above) in Q3FY12 were in line with Fitch's expectations.

However, Fitch notes that Sharp's strategic focus on such TVs in developed countries is risky given low consumer confidence in these markets, and could jeopardise the company's FY12 guidance. Fitch may consider a downgrade if Sharp's funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage rises above 4.0x (FY11: 2.9x) or if EBIT margins and free cash flow (FCF) are negative on a sustained basis.

Conversely, the Outlook may be revised to Stable if performance in the TV and LCD panel segments leads to an overall EBIT margin above 1.5%, positive FCF generation, or FFO-adjusted leverage below 3.5x.