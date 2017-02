(The following was released by the rating agency) NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Shilpi Cable Technologies Limited's (Shilpi) 'Fitch B(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Shilpi.