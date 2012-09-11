UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 11 Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the proposed CNH senior notes to be issued by Shinhan Bank, and which would be a drawdown from its USD6 billion global medium term note program.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts