(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 22, 2013--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A'
rating to Shinhan Bank's (Shinhan; A/Stable/A-1) proposed U.S.
dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds. The bonds will be
drawn down from the bank's US$6 billion global medium-term note
program. The rating on the unsecured debt is subject to final
documentation.
Shinhan intends to use the bond proceeds for the bank's
general corporate purpose. The bonds will constitute direct,
unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the
bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
