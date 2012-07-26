(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its STRONG
overall servicer evaluation rankings on Shinsei Servicing Co.
(SSC) as a commercial loan primary servicer, commercial loan
special servicer, and residential loan primary servicer. The
outlooks on the rankings are stable. SSC remains on Standard &
Poor's Select Servicer List under the above three categories.
The affirmations of the rankings on SSC in these three
categories largely reflect the following factors: (1) SSC's
board members, managers, and collection staff have ample
servicing experience; (2) the company continues to conduct
efficient servicing operations; (3) it continues to enhance its
internal control systems; and (4) it continues to provide
appropriate training programs that enhance employees' knowledge
and thereby expand the company's business.
SSC was established in October 2001 to conduct loan
servicing operations, as allowed under Japan's Law Concerning
Special Measures for the Servicing Business (the Servicer Law).
The company was licensed by the Ministry of Justice as Japan's
63rd servicer in January 2002 and began operations in the same
month. It is an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of Shinsei
Bank Ltd. (BBB+/Negative/A-2).
Our rankings reflect an overall evaluation of SSC, based on
our analysis and assessment of various factors, including the
following:
-- The company's servicing track record;
-- The experience of its board members, managers, and staff
in the servicing business;
-- The turnover rate of its core collection staff;
-- Its detailed internal policies and procedures;
-- The implementation and results of its internal audits;
-- Its management of important internal information,
including personal information;
-- Progress achieved in its implementation of internal
controls;
-- Its internal training programs;
-- Its disaster contingency programs, including data backup
systems, and the implementation of recovery tests for its core
system;
-- The quality and capacity of the computer systems that
support the company's day-to-day business operations;
-- Its experience acting as servicer for securitization
transactions;
-- Its cash management methods;
-- Its ability to report to investors and relevant parties;
-- Its effective set up and boarding of loans originated by
third parties;
-- The decision-making processes by which it establishes its
loan collection strategies and monitoring procedures;
-- The number of transactions per servicing employee; and
-- Its control and oversight of third-party companies to
which it outsources part of its servicing business.
Standard & Poor's bases its servicer evaluations on an
objective and comprehensive assessment of a servicer's
operational capabilities for servicing various types of
receivables and obligatory rights. Based on the assessment, we
assign rankings in the following five categories: STRONG, ABOVE
AVERAGE, AVERAGE, BELOW AVERAGE, and WEAK. To be included in, or
to remain on, Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, servicers
must, in principle, meet the criteria for attaining at least an
AVERAGE ranking with a stable outlook.