BRIEF-QVT Financial reports 5.08 pct passive stake in Agenus
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage:
April 23 Moody's assigns (P)A1 rating to Shiseido's domestic shelf registration programme
* Amgen announces appointment of Charles M. Holley Jr. To board of directors
* Rigel announces closing of public offering of common stock and full exercise of option to purchase additional shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: