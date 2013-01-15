(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Small Operator Trust 2013 pass-through certificates (PTC) final
ratings as follows:
INR3,292.9m Series A1 PTC due March 2014: 'BBB-sf'; Stable
Outlook
INR2,302.0m Series A2 PTC due March 2015: 'BBB-sf'; Stable
Outlook
INR1,920.4m Series A3 PTC due May 2017: 'BBB-sf'; Stable
Outlook
The transaction is a static securitisation of
INR-denominated commercial vehicles loans originated by Shriram
Transport Finance Company Limited (STF), which is also the
servicer.
The ratings and Outlooks are based on credit enhancement
(CE) of 13.51% of the initial principal balance, STF's
origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, as
well as the legal and financial structure of the transaction.
The ratings address timely payment of interest and principal in
accordance with the payout schedule in the transaction document.
The CE comprises a first loss credit facility (FLCF) of
5.31% and a second loss credit facility (SLCF) of 8.2%. The FLCF
is in the form of fixed deposits held with ICICI Bank Limited
(ICICI, 'BBB-'/Negative/'F3') in the name of the originator with
a lien marked in favour of the trustee. The SLCF is in the form
of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee facility provided
by ICICI.
Fitch assessed the base case default rate, recovery rate,
time to recovery and prepayment rate based on the originator's
historical data. These factors, together with the portfolio's
weighted average yield, were stressed in Fitch's ABS cashflow
model to assess whether the transaction CE level was sufficient
for the current rating level. Fitch also assessed the
commingling risk of the servicer and assessed the liquidity
sufficiency for timely payment of PTCs. The transaction is not
exposed to interest rate or foreign currency risks since both
the assets and the PTCs are fixed-rate and are denominated in
INR.
The collateral pool assigned to the trust at par had an
aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR7,515m and
consisted of 19,978 loans as of 30 November 2012. The tranche
thickness percentage (TT%), defined as the ratio of the issue
size of the PTCs to the initial collateral pool balance, is
100%.
The tranche thickness loss multiple, which is calculated as
the TT% divided by Fitch's base case loss expectation, is 50.5x.