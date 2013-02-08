(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
SHRI Trust - B - 2013 pass-through certificates (PTCs) expected
rating as follows:
INR2,000m Series A PTCs due February 2017: 'BBB-(EXP)sf';
Stable Outlook
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
The transaction is a static securitisation of commercial
vehicles loans denominated in Indian rupee (INR) originated by
Sundaram Finance Limited (SFL) which is also the servicer.
The ratings are based on the credit enhancement (CE) of 9.9%
of the initial principal balance, the origination, servicing,
collection and recovery expertise of SFL, as well as the legal
and financial structure of the transaction. The ratings address
timely payment of interest and principal in accordance with the
payout schedule in the transaction document.
The CE will comprise a first loss credit facility (FLCF)
which is expected to be in the form of fixed deposits held -
with a bank rated at least 'BBB-' and 'F3' by Fitch - in the
name of the originator with a lien marked in favour of the
trustee.
Fitch assessed the base case default rate, recovery rate,
time to recovery and prepayment rate based on the originator's
historical data. These factors, together with the portfolio's
weighted average yield, were stressed in Fitch's ABS cashflow
model to assess whether the transaction CE level was sufficient
for the current rating level. Fitch also assessed the
commingling risk of the servicer and the liquidity sufficiency
for timely payment of PTCs. The transaction is not exposed to
interest rate or foreign currency risks since both the assets
and the PTCs are fixed-rate and are denominated in INR.
The collateral pool to be assigned to the trust at par had
an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR2bn and
consisted of 3,737 loans as of 31 January 2013. The collateral
pool has a weighted average (WA) loan-to-value ratio of 89%, and
a WA seasoning of 18 months. New commercial vehicle loans
accounted for about 94% of the pool, with the rest being used
commercial vehicle loans. The pool has 14% of loans in the 1-30
days past due bucket although only 4% of loans had overdue
amounts representing over 5% of the monthly instalment. At
closing, SFL will assign commercial vehicles loans to SHRI Trust
- B - 2013, which in turn will issue the PTCs. The PTCs proceeds
will be used to fund the purchase of the underlying loans.