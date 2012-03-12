(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited's (SCB:
'BBB+'/Stable) upcoming senior notes a 'BBB+' rating. The
proposed notes are to be issued under the bank's USD2.5bn medium
term note (MTN) programme, which was recently revised to allow
issue of subordinated notes in addition to senior notes.
The rating of the senior notes under the programme is at the
same level as SCB's Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Default
Rating. SCB's ratings reflect its solid profitability, as well
as its adequate liquidity and strong capitalisation. The ratings
also reflect SCB's strong domestic franchises in retail and
corporate banking. Its key performance metrics compare
favourably with those of its global peers. Fitch believes SCB's
overall financial position is sufficiently robust to absorb
severe credit stress.
Established under the Royal Charter in 1904, SCB is
Thailand's third-largest bank, with a 16% market share of loans
and asset size at end-2011. The Crown Property Bureau is the
bank's largest private shareholder with a 23.7% stake. The
Ministry of Finance holds another 23.1% in SCB through Vayupak
fund, although it has limited board representation and no
involvement in the management of the bank.