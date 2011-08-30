(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited has affirmed Siam City Bank Public Company
Limited's (SCIB) ratings and simultaneously withdrawn the
ratings.
The ratings have been withdrawn because they are no longer
considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.
This is because SCIB is integrated with Thanachart Bank Public
Company Limited (TBANK; 'BBB-'/'A+(tha)'/Stable) as a result of
their legal merger, which is near completion. SCIB's liquidation
process is expected to be completed by end-2011. Meanwhile, all
of SCIB's liabilities have been assumed by TBANK. The agency
will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of SCIB.
SCIB's ratings:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable; rating withdrawn
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'; rating
withdrawn
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A+(tha)'; Outlook
Stable; rating withdrawn
- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'; rating
withdrawn
- Support rating affirmed at '3'; rating withdrawn
- National Long-term subordinated unsecured debt affirmed at
'A(tha)'; rating withdrawn