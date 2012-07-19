(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited has affirmed Siam City Cement Public Company Limited's
(SCCC) National Ratings at Long-Term 'A(tha)' and Short-Term
'F1(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has
affirmed SCCC's senior unsecured debentures at 'A(tha)'.
SCCC's ratings reflect its leading position as the
second-largest cement producer in Thailand, with strong brands
in cement, ready-mix concrete and wood replacement products.
This has helped the company to maintain its domestic cement
market share at about 27% in the past 10 years. Moreover, one of
its majority shareholders, Holcim Ltd (Holcim; 'BBB'/Stable),
provides operational support and a strong global marketing
network, helping to underpin SCCC's exports.
SCCC has maintained financial leverage at low levels
relative to peers, with net adjusted debt to EBITDAR below 1.0x
during 2004-2011. Strong cash flow from operation is likely to
keep net adjusted debt to EBITDAR below 2.0x over the
medium-term despite expected increasing capex and high dividend.
SCCC's profitability is highly sensitive to energy prices as
fuel costs and transportation cost account for about 50% of its
total cash costs. Excess capacity for cement in the domestic
market also constrains the company's ability to pass on rising
costs to customers. Nonetheless, the company's cost saving
measures such as increasing usage of alternative fuel, waste
heat generators and machine efficiency improvement could partly
ease the pressure from rising energy costs.
SCCC's business profile is tempered by its earnings
concentration within the domestic market. The domestic market
accounted for more than 80% of SCCC's total EBITDA in 2011,
despite increasing exports to neighbouring countries. Intense
competition resulting from the excess capacity in the domestic
market also leads to price competition from time to time,
constraining the company's profitability.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include
-a significant increase in operating scale and geographical
diversification, along with sustained low financial leverage and
no material deterioration in its business profile
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include
-significant deterioration in credit metrics with net
adjusted debt to EBITDAR higher than 2.0x
-a sharp decline in operating profits for a prolonged period