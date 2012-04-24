(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia's PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk (SMART) a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has assigned SMART's proposed senior unsecured bond programme of maximum IDR3trn and senior unsecured bond tranche I year 2012 of maximum IDR1trn National Long-Term 'AA(idn)' ratings.

In line with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Methodology, the above ratings reflect the strong strategic and operational linkages between SMART and its 97.2% majority shareholders, Golden Agri Resources Ltd (GAR), with SMART contributing about 32% of GAR's consolidated mature plantations and crude palm oil (CPO) production. Further, most of SMART's export sales are channeled through the group's trading arm, Golden Agri International (GAI), to take advantage of GAR's established brands and networks. GAR is also guarantor of some of SMART's debt.

The ratings also take into account GAR's position as the world's second-largest palm oil plantation company, as measured by planted area and CPO production, and its vertically integrated value-chain operation. The ratings further reflect GAR's favorable plantation profile; 51.1% of its matured plantation are currently at their most productive age and 34.1% are young mature and immature plantations. This ensures strong cash flow generation over the medium-term. Fitch expects GAR to maintain comfortable liquidity and leverage as it has done over the past three years, in light of robust demand for CPO over the medium-term.

Fitch views SMART's expansion strategy to increase its downstream processing capacity as positive, in view of the Indonesian government's recent tax changes. This strategy partially offsets potential margin compression as a result of the higher CPO export tax imposed in return for lower export tax on refined product exports.

The ratings are constrained by the inherent cyclicality and volatility of CPO as a commodity. In addition, Fitch notes the history of debt restructuring at companies controlled by the Widjaja family, GAR's major shareholder, may affect SMART's ability to access bank and capital markets. Although Fitch notes there have been some improvements with respect to information transparency and access to bank facilities, it has yet to demonstrate a strong track record in debt capital markets.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that GAR will be able to maintain its current financial metrics over the next 12-24 months; characterised by stable EBITDA margins at around 17%, manageable funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage below 2x, and comfortable liquidity.

Negative rating action may be taken if GAR's FFO-adjusted leverage increases over 2.5x on a sustained basis. No positive rating action is envisaged given the industry's structural weaknesses such as inherent volatility.