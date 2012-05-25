(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT
Asuransi Jiwa Sinarmas MSIG's (Sinarmas MSIG) National Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA+(idn)'. The Outlook is
Stable.
The rating reflects Sinarmas MSIG's significant market
presence in Indonesia and strong capitalisation. The company is
one of the country's top three life insurers, with a market
share of over 10% by total premiums. Its capital ratio was a
high 920% at end-2011 (compared with the minimum regulatory
requirement of 120%), which Fitch views as sufficient to support
its business expansion.
The insurer's concentration in single-premium savings
products remains the primary constraint on the rating. This is
because this type of product, including traditional endowment
and unit-linked policies, is usually offered via bancassurance
channels as substitutes to deposits. The sustainability of
insurance sales could be a challenge should market competition
intensify or if liquidity dries up.
Sinarmas MSIG has maintained satisfactory profitability
(pre-tax return on assets of 7.9% in 2011 and 5.8% in 2010) due
to a buoyant investment environment. However, profits derived
mainly from excess investment returns (the difference between
actual investment returns and crediting rates offered to
policyholders) of managed funds can be volatile. Asset risk is
manageable in light of its strong capital base and Fitch does
not foresee a notable increase in risk appetite, based on
benchmark asset allocation.
Sinarmas MSIG aims to expand sales of protection-type
products, with strong support from 50% shareholder Mitsui
Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited (MSI, IFS 'A+'/Stable), the
second-biggest insurance company in Japan. Fitch expects the
strategic initiative to broaden Sinarmas MSIG's business
diversity and boost underwriting profit by leveraging on MSI's
expertise, particularly in product development, education and
training of the sales force. MSI acquired 50% of Sinarmas MSIG
in July 2011 for IDR7trn, with the remaining 50% stake owned by
the company's founder, Sinar Mas Group.
Ongoing support from and closer business cooperation with
MSI leading to a more established market position and
distribution network may be positive for the rating. Conversely,
downward pressure on the rating may arise from notable
deterioration in its regulatory capital ratio below 200% on a
sustained basis and significant reduction in business volume
resulting in a weakened franchise.