(The following was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Asuransi Jiwa Sinarmas MSIG's (Sinarmas MSIG) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects Sinarmas MSIG's significant market presence in Indonesia and strong capitalisation. The company is one of the country's top three life insurers, with a market share of over 10% by total premiums. Its capital ratio was a high 920% at end-2011 (compared with the minimum regulatory requirement of 120%), which Fitch views as sufficient to support its business expansion.

The insurer's concentration in single-premium savings products remains the primary constraint on the rating. This is because this type of product, including traditional endowment and unit-linked policies, is usually offered via bancassurance channels as substitutes to deposits. The sustainability of insurance sales could be a challenge should market competition intensify or if liquidity dries up.

Sinarmas MSIG has maintained satisfactory profitability (pre-tax return on assets of 7.9% in 2011 and 5.8% in 2010) due to a buoyant investment environment. However, profits derived mainly from excess investment returns (the difference between actual investment returns and crediting rates offered to policyholders) of managed funds can be volatile. Asset risk is manageable in light of its strong capital base and Fitch does not foresee a notable increase in risk appetite, based on benchmark asset allocation.

Sinarmas MSIG aims to expand sales of protection-type products, with strong support from 50% shareholder Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited (MSI, IFS 'A+'/Stable), the second-biggest insurance company in Japan. Fitch expects the strategic initiative to broaden Sinarmas MSIG's business diversity and boost underwriting profit by leveraging on MSI's expertise, particularly in product development, education and training of the sales force. MSI acquired 50% of Sinarmas MSIG in July 2011 for IDR7trn, with the remaining 50% stake owned by the company's founder, Sinar Mas Group.

Ongoing support from and closer business cooperation with MSI leading to a more established market position and distribution network may be positive for the rating. Conversely, downward pressure on the rating may arise from notable deterioration in its regulatory capital ratio below 200% on a sustained basis and significant reduction in business volume resulting in a weakened franchise.