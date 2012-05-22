(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its stress test
shows that Singapore banks are able to keep their risk profiles
intact during economic troughs. In a new report, Fitch says
Singapore banks can fully absorb asset-quality shocks through
their earnings alone, thereby leaving a limited impairment risk
on capital. Such resilience was broadly demonstrated through
previous business cycles, and the Rating Outlook is hence
Stable.
Fitch has used reasonably harsh assumptions in its stress
test exercise, with the aftermath of the 1997-1998 Asian
financial crisis being the main reference point but with also
suitable adjustments. In a recessionary environment, Singapore
banks' non-performing loan (NPL) ratios are assumed to peak over
a two-year period to 10%-11% by end-2013 from an average 1.2% at
end-2011. The banks' pre-provision profit - which Fitch has also
stressed downwards - is enough to cover "stressed" credit costs,
which together with those of non-loan assets would
hypothetically rise to 2.3%-2.5% of loans annually.
With earnings fully covering credit costs, Singapore banks
should remain well capitalised. This stress test also
corroborates Fitch's view that the need for extraordinary state
support for the banks - as seen in some other developed
countries during the 2008-2009 global downturn - is remote. This
supports the banks' 'aa-' Viability Ratings, which are amongst
the highest of banks globally. Their core Tier 1 capital
adequacy ratio (excluding hybrids) is likely to stay around
current levels, which ranged from 11%-12% at end-March 2012.
The aforementioned findings do not represent Fitch's
forecast for Singapore banks, as this stress test is a
broad-based exercise and gives little benefit to the banks'
satisfactory risk management, actual recovery potential on NPLs
and other possible mitigating measures in a difficult
environment. In reality, the agency expects Singapore banks to
remain profitable in 2012, with impairment charges likely to
rise to only 70bp (2011: 40bp), which are well below the levels
under "stressed" conditions.