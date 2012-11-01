UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Nov 1 Moody's Investors Service says that the outlook for Singapore's banking system remains stable for the next 12-18 months, although the banks are expected to face some headwinds arising from the banks' rapid expansion in size and geographic scope in recent years, altering -- in the process -- their credit profiles and increasing their exposures to external risks.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts