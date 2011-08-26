(The following was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singapore Banksâ€™ H111 Review and Outlook

here

SINGAPORE, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today said in its comment that Singapore banks, DBS Bank Ltd, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank - all rated 'AA-' - are likely to maintain their sound credit profiles, in spite of growing uncertainty over the global economy. The Rating Outlooks for the three banks are Stable under most conceivable scenarios, including a fresh downturn, as the agency's stress tests reveal that the banks have the earnings capacity to cope with "stressed" credit losses, and capital impairment risks are low.

Nonetheless, a severe and/or protracted global recession that adversely affects Asian economies, in turn resulting in heightened capital impairment risks for Singapore banks, could be negative for the ratings. While the banks' operations are mostly domestically funded, they face several inherent vulnerabilities, including Singapore's economic volatility owing to its small size and high degree of openness, and the banks' large exposure (close to 50% of loans) to the property market, although a large one-third of loans are in residential mortgages. Singapore's GDP growth and residential home sales have eased in recent months from 2010's levels, and remain at risk should external conditions weaken significantly.

However, Singapore banks have experienced these challenges in the past and Fitch notes their resilience through such troughs, with capital remaining strong even as earnings moderated. This view is also consistent with the conclusion of Fitch's stress test (see report titled "Singapore Banks' Annual Review and Outlook for 2011", dated 30 March 2011 for details). Capital has been Singapore banks' historical rating strength and continues to underpin their robust loss-absorption capacity, with their core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (excluding hybrids and preference shares) ranging from 11.5% to 12.5% at end-June 2011. Fitch expects the banks to stay well-capitalised, noting the strong regulatory environment and the banks' track record in this regard.

The comment titled "Singapore Banks' H111 Review and Outlook" is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.