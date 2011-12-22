(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have lowered the ratings on three Singapore CMBS
tranches after applying our updated counterparty criteria for
structured finance transactions.
-- Based on our analysis of the transaction documents and
the updated counterparty criteria, we consider that the maximum
potential ratings on the three tranches are one notch higher
than the issuer credit ratings on related counterparties.
-- We removed the ratings on two tranches from CreditWatch
negative, but maintained the CreditWatch negative on one other
downgraded tranche due to the same status of the rating on its
swap counterparty.
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on three
classes of notes in two Singapore commercial mortgage-backed
securities transactions (CMBS; see list). At the same time, we
removed the ratings on two series of notes issued by Silver
Maple Investment Corp. Ltd. from CreditWatch with negative
implications. We maintained the CreditWatch negative on the
rating of Emerald Assets Ltd. - Portfolio 1 tranche due to the
same status of the rating on its swap counterparty.
The ratings on the three tranches had been initially placed
on CreditWatch negative on Jan. 18, 2011. We had kept the
ratings on CreditWatch negative on June 28, 2011, following the
release on the same day of our counterparty criteria framework
for classifying currencies.
These actions reflect the application of our 2010
counterparty criteria for structured finance transactions (see
"Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Global
Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Framework For
Classifying Currencies," published on June 28, 2011). The
counterparties' enforceable legal obligations reflect a
replacement framework from a previous version of our
counterparty criteria. As a result, the documentation standards
are not consistent with our updated counterparty criteria.
Furthermore, based on our analysis of the transaction documents
and the updated counterparty criteria, we consider that the
maximum potential ratings on the three tranches are one notch
higher than the issuer credit ratings on related counterparties.
Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available here.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Request For Comment: Counterparty And Supporting
Obligations Methodology And Assumptions-Expanded Framework, Nov.
21, 2011
-- Ratings on 28 Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) Structured Finance
Tranches Remain on Watch Neg After Counterparty Criteria Update,
June 28, 2011
-- Global Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Framework
For Classifying Currencies, June 28, 2011
-- Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) Structured Finance
CreditWatch Actions In Connection With Revised Counterparty
Criteria, Jan. 18, 2011
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13,
2011
-- Credit FAQ: Standard & Poor's Explains Process For
Applying Updated Counterparty Criteria, Dec. 14, 2010
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
Issuer
ISINS/CUSIP Class/Series Rating To Rating From
Emerald Assets Ltd. - Portfolio 1
XS0300668471 P1-AAA-002 AA/Watch Neg AAA/Watch
Neg
Swap Counterparty: BNP Paribas (AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+)
Silver Maple Investment Corp. Ltd.
XS0231616482 Series 025 AA AAA/Watch
Neg
Swap Counterparty: The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp.
Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+)
XS0286704431 Series 030 AA AAA/Watch
Neg
Swap Counterparty: Standard Chartered Bank (AA-/Stable/A-1+)