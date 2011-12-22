(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have lowered the ratings on three Singapore CMBS tranches after applying our updated counterparty criteria for structured finance transactions.

-- Based on our analysis of the transaction documents and the updated counterparty criteria, we consider that the maximum potential ratings on the three tranches are one notch higher than the issuer credit ratings on related counterparties.

-- We removed the ratings on two tranches from CreditWatch negative, but maintained the CreditWatch negative on one other downgraded tranche due to the same status of the rating on its swap counterparty.

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on three classes of notes in two Singapore commercial mortgage-backed securities transactions (CMBS; see list). At the same time, we removed the ratings on two series of notes issued by Silver Maple Investment Corp. Ltd. from CreditWatch with negative implications. We maintained the CreditWatch negative on the rating of Emerald Assets Ltd. - Portfolio 1 tranche due to the same status of the rating on its swap counterparty.

The ratings on the three tranches had been initially placed on CreditWatch negative on Jan. 18, 2011. We had kept the ratings on CreditWatch negative on June 28, 2011, following the release on the same day of our counterparty criteria framework for classifying currencies.

These actions reflect the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria for structured finance transactions (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Global Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Framework For Classifying Currencies," published on June 28, 2011). The counterparties' enforceable legal obligations reflect a replacement framework from a previous version of our counterparty criteria. As a result, the documentation standards are not consistent with our updated counterparty criteria. Furthermore, based on our analysis of the transaction documents and the updated counterparty criteria, we consider that the maximum potential ratings on the three tranches are one notch higher than the issuer credit ratings on related counterparties.

Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

Issuer

ISINS/CUSIP Class/Series Rating To Rating From

Emerald Assets Ltd. - Portfolio 1

XS0300668471 P1-AAA-002 AA/Watch Neg AAA/Watch Neg

Swap Counterparty: BNP Paribas (AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+)

Silver Maple Investment Corp. Ltd.

XS0231616482 Series 025 AA AAA/Watch Neg

Swap Counterparty: The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+)

XS0286704431 Series 030 AA AAA/Watch Neg

Swap Counterparty: Standard Chartered Bank (AA-/Stable/A-1+)