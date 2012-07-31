(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012 -- Banks in
Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia are likely to continue
expanding regionally over the next several years to take
advantage of higher yields and the growth potential in emerging
markets. However, the inherently higher risks and evolving
operating conditions in regional economies are likely to
counterbalance the revenue and diversification benefits for
these banks. That's according to a report, titled "Regional
Expansion By Singapore, Hong Kong, And Malaysian Banks Is A
Double-Edged Sword," that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
published today.
"Overly aggressive overseas expansion could weaken the
stand-alone credit profiles of individual banks," said Standard
& Poor's credit analyst Ivan Tan. "We, however, expect these
banks' sound financial profiles, prudent risk management, and
potential support from respective governments or parent groups
to continue to support the ratings in most cases."
The report notes that increasing linkages among various
Asia-Pacific economies and fierce competition in home markets
are key factors in the regional expansion of banks in Singapore,
Hong Kong, and Malaysia. Standard & Poor's expects loan growth
in these countries to moderate amid the economic slowdown in
2012, in contrast to the strong expansion in loan book last
year. Interest margins are also likely to remain low, as
interest rate hikes are unlikely in 2012.
"Emerging Asian economies such as China, India, Indonesia,
and Vietnam offer notably higher growth potential due to their
sheer population and lower banking penetration rate," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Terry Sham. "The net interest
margins in some of these countries are also significantly higher
than in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia."
Such regional expansion is, however, fraught with risks.
China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam have lower per capital
incomes, higher policy risks, weaker payment cultures, and more
legal uncertainties than the home markets of these banks. These
could translate into higher credit losses in the case of
substantial economic stress.
Standard & Poor's expects most rated banks in Singapore,
Hong Kong and Malaysia to further expand in a measured and
prudent fashion. Sizable debt funded acquisitions could threaten
banks' capitalization. Execution risks and regulatory
uncertainties could impose additional challenges on mergers and
acquisitions.
