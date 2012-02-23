(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 23, 2012-- Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' issue rating and
'axAAA' ASEAN regional scale rating to the proposed issue of
senior perpetual cumulative securities by Singapore Post Ltd.
(SingPost; AA-/Negative/--; axAAA/axA-1+).
We rate the securities one notch below the corporate credit
rating on the company because the securities' distributions can
be deferred at the issuer's discretion.
Standard & Poor's considers the securities to have "minimal"
equity content, and will therefore treat all of the principal of
the securities as debt and all of the distributions as interest
while calculating SingPost's financial ratios.
According to Standard & Poor's hybrid criteria, we generally
do not attribute more than "minimal" equity credit to issues
where the aggregate amount is more than 15% of the company's
capitalization (including debt, hybrid instruments, book equity,
and adjusted for goodwill and Standard & Poor's other standard
adjustments).
The corporate credit rating on SingPost reflects the
company's very strong market position in the competitive
domestic and international mail business in Singapore, high
operating efficiency, and solid cash flow protection measures
relative to net debt.
Rating weaknesses include geographical concentration, margin
pressures, and somewhat limited growth opportunities in
SingPost's main postal services business. The negative outlook
on the corporate credit rating reflects our view that the
company's more-defined growth strategy could undermine its
modest financial risk and excellent business risk profiles when
executed.
We expect business growth to occur in more competitive and
lower-margin businesses that will affect the company's
profitability and increase its exposure to industry risk. We
also expect SingPost to predominantly fund these investments
with debt, thereby weakening its credit protection ratios.