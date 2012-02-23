(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 23, 2012-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' issue rating and 'axAAA' ASEAN regional scale rating to the proposed issue of senior perpetual cumulative securities by Singapore Post Ltd. (SingPost; AA-/Negative/--; axAAA/axA-1+).

We rate the securities one notch below the corporate credit rating on the company because the securities' distributions can be deferred at the issuer's discretion.

Standard & Poor's considers the securities to have "minimal" equity content, and will therefore treat all of the principal of the securities as debt and all of the distributions as interest while calculating SingPost's financial ratios.

According to Standard & Poor's hybrid criteria, we generally do not attribute more than "minimal" equity credit to issues where the aggregate amount is more than 15% of the company's capitalization (including debt, hybrid instruments, book equity, and adjusted for goodwill and Standard & Poor's other standard adjustments).

The corporate credit rating on SingPost reflects the company's very strong market position in the competitive domestic and international mail business in Singapore, high operating efficiency, and solid cash flow protection measures relative to net debt.

Rating weaknesses include geographical concentration, margin pressures, and somewhat limited growth opportunities in SingPost's main postal services business. The negative outlook on the corporate credit rating reflects our view that the company's more-defined growth strategy could undermine its modest financial risk and excellent business risk profiles when executed.

We expect business growth to occur in more competitive and lower-margin businesses that will affect the company's profitability and increase its exposure to industry risk. We also expect SingPost to predominantly fund these investments with debt, thereby weakening its credit protection ratios.