(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We have revised our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary support for Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (SingTel) from the Singapore government to "moderate" from "low."

-- However, we have also lowered our stand-alone credit profile on SingTel to 'a' from 'a+'.

-- We are affirming our 'A+/A-1' corporate credit rating on Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

-- The stable outlook on the long-term rating reflects our expectation that SingTel will continue to generate significant free cash flows in Singapore and Australia, together with growing dividend payments from its associates, while maintaining a "modest" financial risk profile.

Rating Action

On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings on Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. and its related debt issues and programs. The outlook remains stable. Rationale The ratings affirmation reflects a change in our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary government support for SingTel to "moderate" from "low," and the lowering of our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on the company to 'a' from 'a+'.

Standard & Poor's lowered the SACP because it believes SingTel's financial risk profile will remain below our expectations for the 'a+' SACP in the next two years.

We believe persistent competition in SingTel's core markets and the capital demands from investing in new products and services to complement the group's traditional telecommunication services will cause the group's financial risk profile to remain more in line with the 'a' SACP, including funds from operations (FFO) to debt maintained in the 45%-50% range in the next two years. In addition, we expect the group's contributions from associate investments to continue to grow, which would shift the group's asset and earnings mix to entities and geographies that generally have lower credit quality than the group's core Singapore and Australian operations.

In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs), we have revised our assessment of the "link" between SingTel and the government of Singapore (unsolicited rating AAA/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+) to "strong" from "limited." This reflects our expectation that Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (AAA/Stable/A-1+), a Singapore government-owned entity that holds 54% of SingTel, will remain a majority shareholder in SingTel in the next three to five years. Our previous assessment of this link as "limited" reflected a 2003 U.S. trade agreement letter indicating that the Singapore government would divest its stake in SingTel.

However, in our view, it is unlikely that Temasek will divest SingTel in the next few years. Nevertheless, we still believe that SingTel's role continues to have "limited importance" to the Singapore government, as defined by our GRE criteria. Given this assessment, we consider there to be a moderate likelihood that the government of Singapore will provide extraordinary support to SingTel in times of financial stress.

However, we don't expect this extraordinary GRE support to flow to SingTel's Australian subsidiary, SingTel Optus Pty Ltd. (See separate report on SingTel Optus for further discussion.) Despite the weaker SingTel SACP, we consider that the group's stand-alone credit quality remains strong, underpinned by the group's significant operating diversity across a number of regional telecommunications markets, its favorable business position in its core markets, and its "modest" financial risk profile, as defined in our criteria. Strong competition in SingTel's markets, regulatory risks, the significant capital demands associated with technological change, and the increasing contribution from more competitive markets and services to the group's earnings temper these strengths.

Base-case forecasts In our base-case scenario, we expect SingTel's ratio of FFO to debt to range 45%-50% in the next two years. This is based on our assumption of relatively flat earnings growth from the Singapore and Australian operations for the fiscal year ending March 2013. We have factored in strong competition in both markets, a modest increase in dividends from associates, spectrum payments, and further material capital investment in new growth products and services. As a result, we expect FFO to debt to remain at or below the 48.9% recorded for the year ended March 31, 2012, which we consider as more consistent with the 'a' SACP. The forecasts, however, do not factor in any proceeds from the proposed divestment of at least 75% of Netlink Trust, the business trust established to hold certain infrastructure assets used by OpenNet under the Singapore NextGen NBN project. SingTel has committed to sell down this stake by April 2014, but this divestment remains subject to shareholder approval and is dependent on market conditions.

Furthermore, we believe that the potential credit benefits from the sale will be tempered by the loss of high quality network revenues. Liquidity The short-term rating on SingTel is 'A-1', reflecting the long-term issuer credit rating and our assessment of SingTel's liquidity as "strong," as defined in our criteria. Our liquidity assessment is based on our expectation that the group's sources of liquidity (including FFO, undrawn bank facilities, and cash) in the next 12 months will be sufficient to cover its uses of liquidity (including capital expenditure and ordinary shareholder distributions) by more than 1.5x.

As of June 30, 2012, SingTel had a cash balance of about Singapore dollar (S$) 1.4 billion, and short-term debt of S$138 million. SingTel has also maintained its excellent access to the capital markets in recent years despite the weakness in global capital markets. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SingTel will continue to generate significant free cash flows in Singapore and Australia, together with growing dividend payments from its associates.

These cash flows, together with the group's balanced approach to shareholder returns and capital investment, should underpin the group's modest financial risk profile and overall credit profile. We may lower rating if SingTel's shareholder returns or additional debt-funded investments weaken its credit measures, such that the group sustains a ratio of FFO to debt materially below 45%. We may also lower the rating if the overall quality of the group's cash flows materially declines without a commensurate improvement in its financial risk profile.

This may occur with further growth in SingTel's associate investments that have weaker credit characteristics than the group's core businesses in Singapore and Australia. In addition, we may downgrade SingTel if we lower our expectation of extraordinary government support to low from moderate. We may raise the rating if the group's financial risk profile improves sustainably--such as FFO to debt remaining above 50%, supported by a robust financial policy framework--while generating strong and significant cash flows from its core Singapore and Australian operations. We may also raise the rating if our view of the likelihood of extraordinary support from the Singapore government materially increases. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)