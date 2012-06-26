(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has revised Sinhaputhra
Finance PLC's (SFL) Outlook to Stable from Negative. Its
National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'B(lka)'. The
Outlook revision and affirmation reflect improvements in SFL's
credit risk management practices and the subsequent
stabilisation and enhancement in its asset quality, although the
latter still remains weaker than its peers' average.
The affirmation also reflects SFL's weak net non-performing
loans (NPLs)/equity ratio and low profitability relative to
peers in its rating category. The rating may be downgraded if
SFL fails to prevent its asset quality and net NPLs/equity from
weakening. Negative rating action may also result from
ddeterioration in adjusted equity/assets ratio (excluding
revaluation gains) that will reduce SFL's capacity to negotiate
a potential increase in credit costs as its loans season. SFL's
clientele are largely limited to the Kandy district (Central
province) and its surrounding areas, and consist of the small
and medium enterprise sector.
Vehicle finance via leases and hire purchase agreements
accounted for half of the loan portfolio at end-March 2012
(FYE12), with the remainder consisting of loans (majority backed
by personal guarantees and property mortgages), which has been
the case over the last five years. Incremental portfolio loan
growth was 22% in FYE12 (19% in FYE11). Structural changes in
the recovery/collection process have begun to take effect with
SFL's advances in arrears over six months (regulatory NPLs)
declining to 8.8% at FYE12 from 16.2% at FYE11. However, asset
quality ratios still lag the sector average.
Although net interest margins (NIM)s has steadily increased
to 7.9% in FY12 from 5.5% in FY10, these ratios are on the lower
end of the sector. Liquidity tightened due to the strong loan
growth, however SFL's statutory liquidity ratios remained above
the regulatory norms. Further, SFL like other registered finance
companies (RFCs) face interest rate risks on account of the
structure of its assets and liabilities.
Rate-sensitive assets covered 59% of rate-sensitive
liabilities at FYE12, which, given its low NIMs and low adjusted
capitalisation, provides less flexibility to manage short-term
interest rate hikes and higher-than-expected credit costs.
Established in 1978, SFL is an RFC. It was listed on the Colombo
Stock Exchange on 2 June 2010. However, its current managing
director, Ravana Wijeyeratne, retains control of SFL, holding
52% of equity.