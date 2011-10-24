(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Co., Ltd's (Sinochem HK) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating is supported by steadily improving performance of Sinochem HK's key businesses in energy, fertilizer, and property. The company has also adopted appropriate funding for its long-term investments in oil fields, land banks and investment properties. Sinochem HK's rating is equalised with that of ultimate parent Sinochem Group, reflecting the high level of ties between the two entities, and is underpinned by potential state support for Sinochem Group. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the strategy and financial policy for each business segment will remain stable over a three- to five-year horizon.

Sinochem Group's rating benefits from a two-notch uplift as a result of strong state support. Sinochem HK is indirectly 98%-owned by Sinochem Group, which is wholly-owned by the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of China. Fitch assesses the linkage between Sinochem Group and the state as moderate-to-strong due to the former's strategic role in securing China's food safety through developing, producing and distributing agricultural inputs. The strategic importance of the group is enhanced by its various roles in the energy sector. It imports crude oil for domestic needs, is involved in China's strategic oil storage and acquires overseas exploration and production assets. In addition, Fitch notes Sinochem Group receives indirect government support in the form of ample bank financing and annual subsidies in its agriculture business.

Within Sinochem HK's energy business, exploration and production (E&P) has become a key EBITDA contributor. Following the completion of its acquisition of the 40% interest in Peregrino in April 2011, Fitch estimates E&P will contribute about 80% of the energy business's EBITDA. Its E&P assets are funded by long-term debt and equity, providing Sinochem HK with a strong base to gradually increase its E&P operational scale and mitigate the small size that is currently constraining its ratings.

Sinochem HK's agriculture business, represented by 52.7%-owned Sinofert Holdings Ltd. (Sinofert), enjoys a leading position as China's largest importer and distributor of fertilisers, with a 24% share of a highly fragmented market.Its key operational risk is the Chinese government's price control of imported potash during volatile global fertiliser price fluctuations. Sinofert has maintained a prudent level of debt under 30% of total assets in the past three years; but in times of volatile imported potash prices or intense industry competition, its credit metrics can weaken significantly like in 2009 and 2010. For H111, Sinofert's net profit has already exceeded the 2010 full-year level.

Its property subsidiary, Franshion Properties (China) Limited (Franshion, 'BBB-'/Stable), continues to see strong sales growth with HKD5.4bn contracted sales achieved as of H111, and Fitch expects contracted sales to be stronger in H211 with major commercial property deals to be signed. It is involved in government-led strategic projects, has a favourably located asset portfolio, and holds investment properties with above-average occupancy rates and rentals.

The issue of USD2,000m in 10-year and 30-year USD notes to fund long-term investment properties and oil field projects reflects Sinochem HK's financial prudence. The company has also proactively raised funds to meet its commitment as evidenced by the HKD11.9bn long-term debt added this year; while Franshion raised a further USD500m in April.

Negative rating action may result from evidence of substantially weaker legal, operational or strategic ties between Sinochem Group and the Chinese government, such as significant state ownership dilution and/or unfavourable regulatory changes. Rating may also come under pressure if Sinochem Group's overall credit profile deteriorates as a result of changes in its business mix or financial policies, or in the group's role and responsibilities in China's strategic sectors. Conversely, if any of the changes detailed above were favourable, positive rating action may be considered.