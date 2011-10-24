(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Co., Ltd's (Sinochem HK) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook
is Stable.
The rating is supported by steadily improving performance of
Sinochem HK's key businesses in energy, fertilizer, and
property. The company has also adopted appropriate funding for
its long-term investments in oil fields, land banks and
investment properties. Sinochem HK's rating is equalised with
that of ultimate parent Sinochem Group, reflecting the high
level of ties between the two entities, and is underpinned by
potential state support for Sinochem Group. The Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's expectation that the strategy and financial
policy for each business segment will remain stable over a
three- to five-year horizon.
Sinochem Group's rating benefits from a two-notch uplift as
a result of strong state support. Sinochem HK is indirectly
98%-owned by Sinochem Group, which is wholly-owned by the
state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of
the State Council of China. Fitch assesses the linkage between
Sinochem Group and the state as moderate-to-strong due to the
former's strategic role in securing China's food safety through
developing, producing and distributing agricultural inputs. The
strategic importance of the group is enhanced by its various
roles in the energy sector. It imports crude oil for domestic
needs, is involved in China's strategic oil storage and acquires
overseas exploration and production assets. In addition, Fitch
notes Sinochem Group receives indirect government support in the
form of ample bank financing and annual subsidies in its
agriculture business.
Within Sinochem HK's energy business, exploration and
production (E&P) has become a key EBITDA contributor. Following
the completion of its acquisition of the 40% interest in
Peregrino in April 2011, Fitch estimates E&P will contribute
about 80% of the energy business's EBITDA. Its E&P assets are
funded by long-term debt and equity, providing Sinochem HK with
a strong base to gradually increase its E&P operational scale
and mitigate the small size that is currently constraining its
ratings.
Sinochem HK's agriculture business, represented by
52.7%-owned Sinofert Holdings Ltd. (Sinofert), enjoys a leading
position as China's largest importer and distributor of
fertilisers, with a 24% share of a highly fragmented market.Its
key operational risk is the Chinese government's price control
of imported potash during volatile global fertiliser price
fluctuations. Sinofert has maintained a prudent level of debt
under 30% of total assets in the past three years; but in times
of volatile imported potash prices or intense industry
competition, its credit metrics can weaken significantly like in
2009 and 2010. For H111, Sinofert's net profit has already
exceeded the 2010 full-year level.
Its property subsidiary, Franshion Properties (China)
Limited (Franshion, 'BBB-'/Stable), continues to see strong
sales growth with HKD5.4bn contracted sales achieved as of H111,
and Fitch expects contracted sales to be stronger in H211 with
major commercial property deals to be signed. It is involved in
government-led strategic projects, has a favourably located
asset portfolio, and holds investment properties with
above-average occupancy rates and rentals.
The issue of USD2,000m in 10-year and 30-year USD notes to
fund long-term investment properties and oil field projects
reflects Sinochem HK's financial prudence. The company has also
proactively raised funds to meet its commitment as evidenced by
the HKD11.9bn long-term debt added this year; while Franshion
raised a further USD500m in April.
Negative rating action may result from evidence of
substantially weaker legal, operational or strategic ties
between Sinochem Group and the Chinese government, such as
significant state ownership dilution and/or unfavourable
regulatory changes. Rating may also come under pressure if
Sinochem Group's overall credit profile deteriorates as a result
of changes in its business mix or financial policies, or in the
group's role and responsibilities in China's strategic sectors.
Conversely, if any of the changes detailed above were
favourable, positive rating action may be considered.