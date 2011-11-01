(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Sinochem HK's debts increased materially in the first
half of 2011, breaching our downgrade triggers, and are likely
to remain high while the company is in a heavy-investment phase.
-- We still see a "high likelihood" of extraordinary
support from the government for the Chinese energy and chemicals
trader, supporting a three-notch uplift in the rating.
-- We are lowering our stand-alone credit profile of
Sinochem HK to 'bb' and lowering the long-term corporate credit
rating on Sinochem HK to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that
Sinochem HK's financial risk profile is likely to remain
aggressive in the next 12-24 months, but its businesses will
remain mostly stable.
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 1, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on China-based energy and chemicals
trader Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Co. Ltd. (Sinochem HK) to
'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The outlook on the rating is stable. At the
same time, we also lowered the issue rating on the company's
outstanding notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. We also lowered our
Great China credit scale rating on the company to 'cnA' from
'cnA+'.
"We lowered ratings to reflect our view that Sinochem HK's
financial risk profile is deteriorating due to a substantial
increase in debt in the first half of 2011 to a much higher
level than we expected. We see only a low likelihood that the
company's financial risk profile will improve over the next 12
months." said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lawrence Lu.
Sinochem HK is in the midst of heavy investment spending to
further its strategy to become an industrial company from a pure
trading company. As a result, we also see a low likelihood that
the company will reduce its high debt levels, given its
generally low-margin profitability from its trading businesses.
The cash flow coverage ratios of its parent, Sinochem Corp., are
likely to remain at weaker levels. We expect its ratio of funds
from operations to total adjusted debt to be about 10% in 2011
and 2012.
The rating on Sinochem HK continues to reflect our
expectation that the company will receive extraordinary timely
and sufficient support, in the event of financial distress, from
the government of the People's Republic of China
(AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA).
"Sionchem HK's 'bb' standalone credit profile reflects our
view that the company has a satisfactory business risk profile
and aggressive financial risk profile," said Mr. Lu.
Our view that Sinochem Corp. has a satisfactory business
profile reflects the company's large-scale operations and the
good market position of its core business segments, particularly
oil trading and fertilizer distribution. The company has
developed and maintained long-term stable relationships with
suppliers, both globally and domestically. It has also
established an extensive distribution network in China.
We believe Sinochem HK will benefit from its parent's
increasing vertical integration and business diversification.
Sinochem Corp. has expanded its oil operations from a
traditional import, export, and logistics business to include
exploration and production, and refining and marketing. This
strategy is likely to improve its overall business risk profile
in the long term, but business transition and execution risks
will remain in next couple of years. We believe management will
continue to seek opportunities to expand its businesses through
acquisitions or greenfield project construction.
Sinochem Corp's. debt of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 96.91
billion in the first half of 2011 was 41% higher than the
RMB57.59 billion at the end of 2010. The increase was mainly due
to: (1) increased borrowings to fund the acquisition of
Paregreno oil field in Brazil; (2) new debt issuance at
subsidiaries, for example Franshion Properties (China) Ltd.
(BBB-/Stable/--, cnA-); and (3) increase in borrowings for the
trading operations. We expect trading-related debt increase to
be temporary, however, as the company aims to lower its net
financing costs from higher renminbi deposit rates in China and
the potential for the currency to appreciate against the U.S.
dollar. Nevertheless, reliance on debt funding is high as
Sinochem Corp. is still in a high investment phase, due to its
vertical integration strategy, it will continue to generate
sizable negative discretionary cash flow in the next three years
at least.
Information risk is another rating weakness for Sinochem.
Sinochem Corp is not listed and therefore information disclosure
is not sufficient or timely. While Sinochem Corp. has materially
streamlined its business operations in the past several years,
the company still has a number of large businesses that are not
listed.
"The stable outlook on the rating reflects our expectation
that the financial risk profile for Sinochem HK and its
immediate parent Sinochem Corp's will remain aggressive in the
next 12-24 months. We also expect Sinochem Corp. to maintain its
adequate liquidity position in the current tight monetary
tightening environment in China," said Mr. Lu.
We may lower the rating if Sinochem Corp.'s financial
performance does not improve as much as we expect or if the
company pursues more large-scale acquisitions or construction at
new projects and primarily funds these with borrowings, such
that its credit metrics deteriorate from current aggressive
levels. This could happen if the ratio of funds from operations
to total debt is consistently below 10%, and its EBITDA interest
coverage falls below 2x. Standard & Poor's could also lower the
rating if we assess that timely and sufficient extraordinary
government support has weakened, although we view the likelihood
of this as remote at the stage.
The potential for a rating upgrade is limited at this time.
Nevertheless, we could consider raising the rating if the
company could reduce its leverage while it is pursing its
business strategy of vertical integration, such that it can
sustain a ratio of funds from operations to total debt of 15%.
