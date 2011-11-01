(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Sinochem HK's debts increased materially in the first half of 2011, breaching our downgrade triggers, and are likely to remain high while the company is in a heavy-investment phase.

-- We still see a "high likelihood" of extraordinary support from the government for the Chinese energy and chemicals trader, supporting a three-notch uplift in the rating.

-- We are lowering our stand-alone credit profile of Sinochem HK to 'bb' and lowering the long-term corporate credit rating on Sinochem HK to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sinochem HK's financial risk profile is likely to remain aggressive in the next 12-24 months, but its businesses will remain mostly stable.

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on China-based energy and chemicals trader Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Co. Ltd. (Sinochem HK) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The outlook on the rating is stable. At the same time, we also lowered the issue rating on the company's outstanding notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. We also lowered our Great China credit scale rating on the company to 'cnA' from 'cnA+'.

"We lowered ratings to reflect our view that Sinochem HK's financial risk profile is deteriorating due to a substantial increase in debt in the first half of 2011 to a much higher level than we expected. We see only a low likelihood that the company's financial risk profile will improve over the next 12 months." said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lawrence Lu.

Sinochem HK is in the midst of heavy investment spending to further its strategy to become an industrial company from a pure trading company. As a result, we also see a low likelihood that the company will reduce its high debt levels, given its generally low-margin profitability from its trading businesses. The cash flow coverage ratios of its parent, Sinochem Corp., are likely to remain at weaker levels. We expect its ratio of funds from operations to total adjusted debt to be about 10% in 2011 and 2012.

The rating on Sinochem HK continues to reflect our expectation that the company will receive extraordinary timely and sufficient support, in the event of financial distress, from the government of the People's Republic of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA).

"Sionchem HK's 'bb' standalone credit profile reflects our view that the company has a satisfactory business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile," said Mr. Lu.

Our view that Sinochem Corp. has a satisfactory business profile reflects the company's large-scale operations and the good market position of its core business segments, particularly oil trading and fertilizer distribution. The company has developed and maintained long-term stable relationships with suppliers, both globally and domestically. It has also established an extensive distribution network in China.

We believe Sinochem HK will benefit from its parent's increasing vertical integration and business diversification. Sinochem Corp. has expanded its oil operations from a traditional import, export, and logistics business to include exploration and production, and refining and marketing. This strategy is likely to improve its overall business risk profile in the long term, but business transition and execution risks will remain in next couple of years. We believe management will continue to seek opportunities to expand its businesses through acquisitions or greenfield project construction.

Sinochem Corp's. debt of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 96.91 billion in the first half of 2011 was 41% higher than the RMB57.59 billion at the end of 2010. The increase was mainly due to: (1) increased borrowings to fund the acquisition of Paregreno oil field in Brazil; (2) new debt issuance at subsidiaries, for example Franshion Properties (China) Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/--, cnA-); and (3) increase in borrowings for the trading operations. We expect trading-related debt increase to be temporary, however, as the company aims to lower its net financing costs from higher renminbi deposit rates in China and the potential for the currency to appreciate against the U.S. dollar. Nevertheless, reliance on debt funding is high as Sinochem Corp. is still in a high investment phase, due to its vertical integration strategy, it will continue to generate sizable negative discretionary cash flow in the next three years at least.

Information risk is another rating weakness for Sinochem. Sinochem Corp is not listed and therefore information disclosure is not sufficient or timely. While Sinochem Corp. has materially streamlined its business operations in the past several years, the company still has a number of large businesses that are not listed.

"The stable outlook on the rating reflects our expectation that the financial risk profile for Sinochem HK and its immediate parent Sinochem Corp's will remain aggressive in the next 12-24 months. We also expect Sinochem Corp. to maintain its adequate liquidity position in the current tight monetary tightening environment in China," said Mr. Lu.

We may lower the rating if Sinochem Corp.'s financial performance does not improve as much as we expect or if the company pursues more large-scale acquisitions or construction at new projects and primarily funds these with borrowings, such that its credit metrics deteriorate from current aggressive levels. This could happen if the ratio of funds from operations to total debt is consistently below 10%, and its EBITDA interest coverage falls below 2x. Standard & Poor's could also lower the rating if we assess that timely and sufficient extraordinary government support has weakened, although we view the likelihood of this as remote at the stage.

The potential for a rating upgrade is limited at this time. Nevertheless, we could consider raising the rating if the company could reduce its leverage while it is pursing its business strategy of vertical integration, such that it can sustain a ratio of funds from operations to total debt of 15%.

