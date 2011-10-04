(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Bank SinoPac's (BSP) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and its parent SinoPac Financial Holdings' (SPH) IDR at 'BBB-', both with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this comment.

The group's ratings reflect its stable banking franchise, improved balance sheet at the banking subsidiary and modest leverage at the holding parent.

They also factor in the group's comparably moderate, albeit improved, core earnings in the region and volatile earnings at the securities subsidiary. The Stable Outlook underlines Fitch's expectation that the group will maintain its stable credit profile and be adequately capitalised for potential negative shocks and/or further commercial real estate losses at its U.S. subsidiary, Far East National Bank (FENB).

Additionally, efforts in risk governance should help avert a repeat of the large one-off losses seen during the recent global financial crisis. Improved core earnings at BSP in H111 and 2010 are largely attributed to increased net interest income from an expanding loan book, slower credit losses from FENB and significantly smaller provisions.

Fitch expects earnings momentum for BSP to moderate in the next two to three years due to rising credit costs and global economic slowdown. BSP's liquidity profile should remain adequate and stable given its resilient deposit franchise throughout the recent global financial crisis. Non-performing loans (NPLs) has been on a downtrend since 2008, and risks from restructured loans have lessened.

Capital buffer is considered adequate by Fitch's stress tests for accommodating potential increases in credit costs, domestically and overseas. Significant and sustainable improvement in risk-adjusted core earnings and further strengthening of capitalisation may benefit BSP's ratings. On the other hand, BSP's concentrated property-related exposures may undermine ratings if the property market reverses markedly. Significant asset quality deterioration arising from aggressive growth in corporate finance may also lead to a downgrade.

Ratings of SPH will be mostly driven by the credit profile of its principal operating subsidiary, BSP. Founded in 2002, SPH is a mid-sized bank holding company with consolidated assets of TWD1.26trn at end-H111. It provides diversified financial services through its two major subsidiaries, BSP and SPS, and five small subsidiaries in other financial sectors. BSP has 129 branches and commanded a 3.55% market share in deposits at end-H111.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, FENB has 11 offices throughout California and reported assets of USD1,578m as of end-H111. Taiwan-based conglomerate Yong Foong Yu Group is the group's largest shareholder and controls six out of 13 board seats.

A Credit Update on SPH and a Credit Analysis on BSP will be published shortly on www.fitchratings.com. The rating actions are as follows:

BSP:

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable, Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' Individual Rating: affirmed at 'C' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'

SPH:

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1(twn)' Individual Rating: affirmed at 'C' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5'