(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Taiwan-based Bank SinoPac's (BSP) Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB' and its parent SinoPac Financial Holdings' (SPH)
IDR at 'BBB-', both with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown
is provided at the end of this comment.
The group's ratings reflect its stable banking franchise,
improved balance sheet at the banking subsidiary and modest
leverage at the holding parent.
They also factor in the group's comparably moderate, albeit
improved, core earnings in the region and volatile earnings at
the securities subsidiary. The Stable Outlook underlines Fitch's
expectation that the group will maintain its stable credit
profile and be adequately capitalised for potential negative
shocks and/or further commercial real estate losses at its U.S.
subsidiary, Far East National Bank (FENB).
Additionally, efforts in risk governance should help avert a
repeat of the large one-off losses seen during the recent global
financial crisis. Improved core earnings at BSP in H111 and 2010
are largely attributed to increased net interest income from an
expanding loan book, slower credit losses from FENB and
significantly smaller provisions.
Fitch expects earnings momentum for BSP to moderate in the
next two to three years due to rising credit costs and global
economic slowdown. BSP's liquidity profile should remain
adequate and stable given its resilient deposit franchise
throughout the recent global financial crisis. Non-performing
loans (NPLs) has been on a downtrend since 2008, and risks from
restructured loans have lessened.
Capital buffer is considered adequate by Fitch's stress
tests for accommodating potential increases in credit costs,
domestically and overseas. Significant and sustainable
improvement in risk-adjusted core earnings and further
strengthening of capitalisation may benefit BSP's ratings. On
the other hand, BSP's concentrated property-related exposures
may undermine ratings if the property market reverses markedly.
Significant asset quality deterioration arising from aggressive
growth in corporate finance may also lead to a downgrade.
Ratings of SPH will be mostly driven by the credit profile
of its principal operating subsidiary, BSP. Founded in 2002, SPH
is a mid-sized bank holding company with consolidated assets of
TWD1.26trn at end-H111. It provides diversified financial
services through its two major subsidiaries, BSP and SPS, and
five small subsidiaries in other financial sectors. BSP has 129
branches and commanded a 3.55% market share in deposits at
end-H111.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, FENB has 11 offices throughout
California and reported assets of USD1,578m as of end-H111.
Taiwan-based conglomerate Yong Foong Yu Group is the group's
largest shareholder and controls six out of 13 board seats.
A Credit Update on SPH and a Credit Analysis on BSP will be
published shortly on www.fitchratings.com. The rating actions
are as follows:
BSP:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable, Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' Individual
Rating: affirmed at 'C' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed
at 'BB+'
SPH:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1(twn)' Individual
Rating: affirmed at 'C' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'