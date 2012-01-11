(The following was released by the rating agency)
Jan. 10 -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned
its 'AA-' rating to Sioux Falls, S.D.'s 2012A sales tax revenue
bonds. The outlook is stable.
"The rating reflects the positive growth in sales tax
revenues generated by the pledged additional penny, which is
imposed on sales and use transactions occurring within Sioux
Falls city limits," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Helen
Samuelson.
The city has pledged revenues from its "second penny" (a 1%
sales tax rate), which can only be used for debt payment
purposes or to fund pay-as-you-go capital projects, to pay the
debt service on the 2012A bonds and parity debt.
