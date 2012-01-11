(The following was released by the rating agency)

Jan. 10 -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned its 'AA-' rating to Sioux Falls, S.D.'s 2012A sales tax revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

"The rating reflects the positive growth in sales tax revenues generated by the pledged additional penny, which is imposed on sales and use transactions occurring within Sioux Falls city limits," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Helen Samuelson.

The city has pledged revenues from its "second penny" (a 1% sales tax rate), which can only be used for debt payment purposes or to fund pay-as-you-go capital projects, to pay the debt service on the 2012A bonds and parity debt.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

USPF Criteria: Special Tax Bonds, June 13, 2007

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.

Primary Credit Analyst: Helen Samuelson, Chicago (1) 312-233-7011; helen_samuelson@standardandpoors.com

Secondary Contact: Caroline West, Chicago 312-233-7047; caroline_west@standardandpoors.com