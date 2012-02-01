(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 1, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its 'BBB-' long-term
corporate credit and issue ratings on Korea-based
telecommunications service provider SK Broadband Co. Ltd. at the
company's request. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook
was positive.
