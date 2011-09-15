(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded SK Broadband Co., Ltd.'s (SKB) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and its senior unsecured debt rating to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.

The upgrade reflects strengthened ties between SKB and its parent, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKT, 'A'/Stable), based on Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating methodology. The agency believes SKB to be of increasing importance to SKT's operations, particularly with respect to its ability to effectively compete against other integrated operators such as KT Corporation ('A'/Stable) and LG Uplus ('BBB-'/Stable).

Fitch notes that the ability to offer mobile-fixed bundled products for SKT remains vital for subscriber acquisition and retention. In addition, the fixed line network of SKB is becoming increasingly integral to SKT's wireless operation in the context of rapid penetration of smartphones. Therefore, Fitch believes that the operational and strategic ties between the two entities have strengthened during 2010 and 2011, and thus the rating differential between SKB and SKT has been narrowed to one notch.

In Fitch's view, SKT is highly likely to provide financial assistance to SKB if required, given the importance of retaining access to the fixed-line network and reptutational risk.

The Stable Outlook on SKB reflects Fitch's expectation that the close ties between SKT and SKB will remain intact. However, the agency notes that the ratings will come under downward pressure if there is a negative rating action on SKT or an indication of weakening ties between SKT and SKB.

Fitch notes that in July 2011 SKT submitted a letter of intent to acquire Hynix Semiconductor Inc (Hynix, 'BB-'/Positive). This transaction is potentially credit-negative, and Fitch will further assess the matter should SKT be selected as the preferred bidder and more details of the acquisition become available, noting that this is not expected before October 2011. As SKB's ratings are notched down from SKT's, any negative rating action arising from the acquisition would also lead to a corresponding change in SKB's ratings.