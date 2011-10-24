(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/BEIJING/SYDNEY, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed South Korea-based SK Innovation Co., Ltd's (SKI) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', with Stable Outlook. Its senior unsecured debt has also been affirmed at 'BBB' and its Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F3'.

"The ratings reflect SKI's position as the leading energy and chemical company in Korea. Achieving economies of scale with a refinery capacity of 1.12 million barrels per day and 4,800 SK-branded gas stations, SKI commands the largest market share of around 39% in the domestic refinery sector," said Shelley Jang, Associate Director in Fitch's Energy and Utilities team.

Another key strength of SKI is its diversification; the company has the largest exploration and production (E&P) operations of any private Korean business, with daily production of about 65 thousand barrels per day (bpd) as at end-June 2011. SKI's growing oil and gas E&P business increasingly provides a natural hedge for its downstream refining and petrochemical operations as well as significant cash flow generation.

In July 2011, SKI divested its Brazilian E&P business, consisting of one offshore field of 7,000 bpd production on average, and two offshore fields under exploration, to Denmark's Maersk Oil for USD2.4bn (equivalent to KRW2.6trn). The capital gain is estimated to be around KRW1.5trn and the cash received from the transaction will be used to pursue a new acquisition opportunity which could bring immediate cash flows to the company.

Risks stem from the effect of fluctuations in petroleum prices and refining margins and the cyclicality of petrochemicals demand amid a possible global economic slowdown. SKI also has a weak credit profile at its current ratings, notwithstanding improvements over the previous two years. However, Fitch believes that the current credit profile will be stable in the medium term as SKI's diversification provides some protection against a cyclical downturn and management has expressed its commitment to cover capex with its internally generated cash flow.

Nevertheless, substantial margin deterioration and/or an increase in capex resulting in funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage rising above 3x on a sustained basis might lead to a negative rating action. Although Fitch does not envisage an upgrade in the medium term, if upstream vertical integration were to improve, and FFO-adjusted net leverage were to decline to less than 2x on a sustained basis, a positive rating action would be considered.