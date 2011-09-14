SYDNEY, Sept 14 (The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, Sept 13 (Fitch) - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SK Telecom Co., Ltd.'s (SKT) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and its senior unsecured debt rating at 'A'. The Outlooks are Stable.

The ratings reflect SKT's position as the largest mobile telecommunications operator in South Korea, with 26.1 million subscribers and a 50.8% market share as at end-July 2011 (end-July 2010: 50.7%).

SKT successfully maintained a solid financial profile in 2010, lowering its funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to 1.0x at end-2010 from 1.2x at end-2009, largely due to an improvement in cash flow from operations (CFO) as increase in working capital consumed less cash than previously. Fitch notes that in July 2011 SKT submitted a letter of intent to acquire Hynix Semiconductor Inc (Hynix, 'BB-'/Positive).

This transaction is potentially credit-negative, and Fitch will further assess the matter should SKT be selected as the preferred bidder and more details of the acquisition become available, noting that this is not expected before October 2011.

In a highly saturated industry, Fitch expects competition for subscriber acquisition to remain intense as operators seek to boost data revenue per user to compensate for declining voice revenue. Therefore, participants will keep incentivising subscribers to purchase smartphones through a combination of handset subsidies and tariff discounts. Thus margins are likely to remain suppressed in the short-to-medium term.

However, Fitch believes that SKT's financial profile will remain solid with forecast positive free cash flow (FCF) generation in 2011. Fitch forecasts that FFO net leverage will remain below 1.0x in 2011 in the absence of any sizable investments, such as the potential Hynix acquisition.

The Stable Outlooks reflects Fitch's expectation that SKT, on a fully consolidated basis, will be able to maintain its strong business and financial profile over the medium term.

However, the agency notes that the ratings will come under downward pressure should SKT's consolidated operating EBITDAR margin fall below 25%, if its consolidated FFO-adjusted net leverage ratio rises above 1.5x, or if there are substantial debt-funded acquisitions, especially in non-core businesses, which may increase its business risk profile. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)