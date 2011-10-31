(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 31, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A' foreign-currency long-term issue rating to the proposed issue of senior unsecured bonds by Skysea International Capital Management Ltd.

Skysea is a special-purpose vehicle established by ICBC International Leasing Co. Ltd. (unrated), which in turn is ultimately wholly owned by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC; A/Stable/A-1; cnAA+/cnA-1). ICBC Hong Kong branch will guarantee the proposed bonds. The rating on the bonds is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

The issue rating is equivalent to the foreign currency counterparty credit rating on ICBC, the guarantor. The payment obligations of ICBC under the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee will rank pari passu with ICBC's unsecured debts. We expect ICBC to use the net proceeds from the proposed issuance to develop its offshore leasing business.

