HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 31, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A'
foreign-currency long-term issue rating to the proposed issue of
senior unsecured bonds by Skysea International Capital
Management Ltd.
Skysea is a special-purpose vehicle established by ICBC
International Leasing Co. Ltd. (unrated), which in turn is
ultimately wholly owned by Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China Ltd. (ICBC; A/Stable/A-1; cnAA+/cnA-1). ICBC Hong Kong
branch will guarantee the proposed bonds. The rating on the
bonds is subject to our review of the final issuance
documentation.
The issue rating is equivalent to the foreign currency
counterparty credit rating on ICBC, the guarantor. The payment
obligations of ICBC under the unconditional and irrevocable
guarantee will rank pari passu with ICBC's unsecured debts. We
expect ICBC to use the net proceeds from the proposed issuance
to develop its offshore leasing business.
