(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- In our view, Slovenia's fiscal position has deteriorated
since the onset of the 2008 financial crisis.
-- Policy makers have not thus far presented a
consolidation strategy we consider credible.
-- We are therefore lowering the ratings on Slovenia to
'AA-/A-1+'.
-- The outlook is stable and balances the still-moderate,
if increasing, debt burden against the likelihood that further
delays to structural reforms could put at risk the
competitiveness of the Slovenian economy and thus its growth
prospects.
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 20, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long and
short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Slovenia
to 'AA-/A-1+' from 'AA/A-1+'. The transfer & convertibility
(T&C) assessment for Slovenia remains unchanged at 'AAA'. The
outlook is stable.
The downgrade reflects our view that Slovenia's fiscal
position has deteriorated since the 2008 financial crisis and
the government has not thus far presented a credible
consolidation strategy. Slovenia's debt burden, which had been
declining between 2002 and 2008, has rapidly increased as a
consequence of the government's policy of cushioning the economy
and banking system from the negative impact of the crisis. We
expect general government debt to grow to 43% of GDP in 2011,
double the 2008 level.
The relatively prosperous and economically stable period
since Slovenia's independence has also encouraged the government
to be complacent about structural reforms; this has put further
pressure on government finances. Combined with Slovenia's
consensus-based approach to policy making and the weakened
political resolve of its fragmented governing coalition, this
has resulted in a slower-than-expected response to the fiscal
deterioration.
In our opinion, the upcoming December 2011 elections present
an opportunity for the new government to prevent further
slippage and implement structural reforms. This could provide an
opening to return to the fiscal prudence and primary budget
surpluses that characterized Slovenia's fiscal stance before the
crisis.
Slovenia's sovereign ratings continue to be supported by an
open and relatively wealthy economy. Its precrisis track record
of relative fiscal prudence also contributed to a still-moderate
net debt ratio of under 40% in 2011.
The local currency rating matches the foreign currency
rating since Slovenia does not have its own currency. The 'AAA'
T&C assessment applies to all European Monetary Union (EMU)
members and reflects our view that there is an extremely low
risk of the European Central Bank restricting access to the
foreign exchange needed for debt service.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the
government will consolidate its finances and implement its
fiscal consolidation program. We anticipate that this program
will maintain net debt at below 45% of GDP. Although we may see
some delays in structural reforms given the consensus-driven
nature of Slovenian politics, we also expect the new government
to pursue further structural reforms.
A positive rating action in the medium term is possible if
government reform efforts reduce some of the structural
rigidities in the economy and allow for a more efficient
allocation of resources in the economy. In turn, this would
result in a more adaptable economic structure, more competitive
economy, and higher income levels.
A negative rating action is possible if the government's
commitment to fiscal consolidation does not meet our
expectations and results in a significant increase in gross and
net general government debt levels. This is likely to be
accompanied by growing political discord that would put at risk
the implementation of structural reforms in the labor market as
well as the pension reform needed to maintain trend growth at
1%-2%.
