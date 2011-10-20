(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- In our view, Slovenia's fiscal position has deteriorated since the onset of the 2008 financial crisis.

-- Policy makers have not thus far presented a consolidation strategy we consider credible.

-- We are therefore lowering the ratings on Slovenia to 'AA-/A-1+'.

-- The outlook is stable and balances the still-moderate, if increasing, debt burden against the likelihood that further delays to structural reforms could put at risk the competitiveness of the Slovenian economy and thus its growth prospects.

LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 20, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Slovenia to 'AA-/A-1+' from 'AA/A-1+'. The transfer & convertibility (T&C) assessment for Slovenia remains unchanged at 'AAA'. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade reflects our view that Slovenia's fiscal position has deteriorated since the 2008 financial crisis and the government has not thus far presented a credible consolidation strategy. Slovenia's debt burden, which had been declining between 2002 and 2008, has rapidly increased as a consequence of the government's policy of cushioning the economy and banking system from the negative impact of the crisis. We expect general government debt to grow to 43% of GDP in 2011, double the 2008 level.

The relatively prosperous and economically stable period since Slovenia's independence has also encouraged the government to be complacent about structural reforms; this has put further pressure on government finances. Combined with Slovenia's consensus-based approach to policy making and the weakened political resolve of its fragmented governing coalition, this has resulted in a slower-than-expected response to the fiscal deterioration.

In our opinion, the upcoming December 2011 elections present an opportunity for the new government to prevent further slippage and implement structural reforms. This could provide an opening to return to the fiscal prudence and primary budget surpluses that characterized Slovenia's fiscal stance before the crisis.

Slovenia's sovereign ratings continue to be supported by an open and relatively wealthy economy. Its precrisis track record of relative fiscal prudence also contributed to a still-moderate net debt ratio of under 40% in 2011.

The local currency rating matches the foreign currency rating since Slovenia does not have its own currency. The 'AAA' T&C assessment applies to all European Monetary Union (EMU) members and reflects our view that there is an extremely low risk of the European Central Bank restricting access to the foreign exchange needed for debt service.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the government will consolidate its finances and implement its fiscal consolidation program. We anticipate that this program will maintain net debt at below 45% of GDP. Although we may see some delays in structural reforms given the consensus-driven nature of Slovenian politics, we also expect the new government to pursue further structural reforms.

A positive rating action in the medium term is possible if government reform efforts reduce some of the structural rigidities in the economy and allow for a more efficient allocation of resources in the economy. In turn, this would result in a more adaptable economic structure, more competitive economy, and higher income levels.

A negative rating action is possible if the government's commitment to fiscal consolidation does not meet our expectations and results in a significant increase in gross and net general government debt levels. This is likely to be accompanied by growing political discord that would put at risk the implementation of structural reforms in the labor market as well as the pension reform needed to maintain trend growth at 1%-2%.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

-- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009