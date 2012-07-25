U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 3 pct in Jan - ELFA
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
July 26 Moody's Investors Service has today downgraded the deposit ratings and standalone credit assessments of three Slovenian banks:
-Nova Ljubljanska banka (NLB): deposit ratings downgraded to B2, from Ba2, and standalone credit assessment to caa1, from b2;
-Nova Kreditna banka Maribor (NKBM): deposit ratings downgraded to B3, from Ba2, and standalone credit assessment to caa1, from b1;
-Abanka Vipa (Abanka): deposit ratings downgraded to Caa1, from Ba3, and standalone credit assessment to caa2, from b2.
* On Feb. 22, Ultra 10-Year Treasury Futures reached 315,730 contracts traded
MILAN, Feb 23 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Thursday a record 13 billion euro ($13.74 billion) share issue had been 99.8 percent subscribed.