OVERVIEW

-- The SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates Series 1 to 11 are RMBS transactions that are each ultimately secured by a pool of housing loan receivables originated by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

-- The performance of the underlying collateral pools has been within our initial assumptions, and credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting progress in the redemption of principal on the rated certificates.

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on all 11 transactions.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the senior trust certificates issued under the SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates Series 1 to 11 residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions (see list below).

Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of the 11 transactions, we examined the performance data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the servicer.

Following our review, we affirmed our ratings on the 11 transactions because: (1) in all the transactions, the performance of the underlying collateral pool has been within our initial assumptions; and (2) the levels of credit enhancement available to the certificates have increased, reflecting progress in the redemption of principal on the rated certificates.

The transactions are each ultimately secured by a pool of housing loan receivables originated by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1).

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

"Rating Methodology For Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities In Japan," published Aug. 19, 2007

RATINGS AFFIRMED

SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 1 JPY105 bil series 1 mortgage-backed trust certificates due October 2038

Class Rating Initial amount

Senior AAA (sf) JPY105 bil.

SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 2

JPY164.5 bil residential mortgage trust certificates No.2 due June 2039

Class Rating Initial amount

Senior AAA (sf) JPY164.5 bil.

SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 3

JPY126 bil residential mortgage trust certificates No.3 due January 2042

Class Rating Initial amount

Senior AAA (sf) JPY126 bil.

SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 4

JPY181.5 bil class A1/A2 residential mortgage trust certificates No. 4 due 2042

Class Rating Initial amount

A1 AAA (sf) JPY95.5 bil.

A2 AAA (sf) JPY86 bil.

SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 5

JPY171 bil class A1/A2 residential mortgage trust certificates No. 5 due 2042

Class Rating Initial amount

A1 AAA (sf) JPY95 bil.

A2 AAA (sf) JPY76 bil.

SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 6

JPY65.2 bil class A1/A2 residential mortgage trust certificates No.6 due 2043

Class Rating Initial amount

A1 AAA (sf) JPY24 bil.

A2 AAA (sf) JPY41.2 bil.

SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 7

JPY136.5 bil class A1/A2 residential mortgage trust certificates No.7 due 2043

Class Rating Initial amount

A2 AAA (sf) JPY92.5 bil.

SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 8

JPY101 bil class A1/A2 residential mortgage trust certificates No.8 due 2043

Class Rating Initial amount

A1 AAA (sf) JPY45.5 bil.

A2 AAA (sf) JPY55.5 bil.

SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 9

JPY103.5 bil class A1/A2 residential mortgage trust certificates No. 9 due 2043

Class Rating Initial amount

A1 AAA (sf) JPY62.5 bil.

A2 AAA (sf) JPY41 bil.

SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 10

JPY56.5 bil class A1/A2 residential mortgage trust certificates No. 10 due 2043

Class Rating Initial amount

A1 AAA (sf) JPY24.5 bil.

A2 AAA (sf) JPY32 bil.

SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 11

JPY85 bil class A1/A2 residential mortgage trust certificates No. 11 due 2043

Class Rating Initial amount

A1 AAA (sf) JPY31.5 bil.

A2 AAA (sf) JPY53.5 bil.