TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)'
ratings on the senior trust certificates issued under the SMBC
Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates Series 1 to 11
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions (see
list below).
Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In
analyzing the credit quality of the 11 transactions, we examined
the performance data contained in the reports that we receive
each month from the servicer.
Following our review, we affirmed our ratings on the 11
transactions because: (1) in all the transactions, the
performance of the underlying collateral pool has been within
our initial assumptions; and (2) the levels of credit
enhancement available to the certificates have increased,
reflecting progress in the redemption of principal on the rated
certificates.
The transactions are each ultimately secured by a pool of
housing loan receivables originated by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1).
RATINGS AFFIRMED
SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 1 JPY105
bil series 1 mortgage-backed trust certificates due October 2038
Class Rating Initial amount
Senior AAA (sf) JPY105 bil.
SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 2
JPY164.5 bil residential mortgage trust certificates No.2
due June 2039
Class Rating Initial amount
Senior AAA (sf) JPY164.5 bil.
SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 3
JPY126 bil residential mortgage trust certificates No.3 due
January 2042
Class Rating Initial amount
Senior AAA (sf) JPY126 bil.
SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 4
JPY181.5 bil class A1/A2 residential mortgage trust
certificates No. 4 due 2042
Class Rating Initial amount
A1 AAA (sf) JPY95.5 bil.
A2 AAA (sf) JPY86 bil.
SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 5
JPY171 bil class A1/A2 residential mortgage trust
certificates No. 5 due 2042
Class Rating Initial amount
A1 AAA (sf) JPY95 bil.
A2 AAA (sf) JPY76 bil.
SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 6
JPY65.2 bil class A1/A2 residential mortgage trust
certificates No.6 due 2043
Class Rating Initial amount
A1 AAA (sf) JPY24 bil.
A2 AAA (sf) JPY41.2 bil.
SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 7
JPY136.5 bil class A1/A2 residential mortgage trust
certificates No.7 due 2043
Class Rating Initial amount
A2 AAA (sf) JPY92.5 bil.
SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 8
JPY101 bil class A1/A2 residential mortgage trust
certificates No.8 due 2043
Class Rating Initial amount
A1 AAA (sf) JPY45.5 bil.
A2 AAA (sf) JPY55.5 bil.
SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 9
JPY103.5 bil class A1/A2 residential mortgage trust
certificates No. 9 due 2043
Class Rating Initial amount
A1 AAA (sf) JPY62.5 bil.
A2 AAA (sf) JPY41 bil.
SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 10
JPY56.5 bil class A1/A2 residential mortgage trust
certificates No. 10 due 2043
Class Rating Initial amount
A1 AAA (sf) JPY24.5 bil.
A2 AAA (sf) JPY32 bil.
SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 11
JPY85 bil class A1/A2 residential mortgage trust
certificates No. 11 due 2043
Class Rating Initial amount
A1 AAA (sf) JPY31.5 bil.
A2 AAA (sf) JPY53.5 bil.