TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 2, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has withdrawn its ABOVE AVERAGE servicer evaluation ranking on SMBC Servicer Co. Ltd. as a consumer finance special servicer at the company's request.

Meanwhile, we are maintaining our STRONG servicer evaluation ranking with a stable outlook on SMBC Servicer as a commercial loan special servicer, and we will continue our surveillance on the company.

Standard & Poor's servicer evaluations are based on an objective and comprehensive assessment of a servicer's operational capabilities for servicing various types of receivables and obligatory rights. Based on the assessment, we assign rankings in the following five categories: STRONG, ABOVE AVERAGE, AVERAGE, BELOW AVERAGE, and WEAK.

