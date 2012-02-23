BRIEF-Qatar's Doha Bank to convene EGM to approve capital increase
* To convene EGM on March 6 to approve capital increase to 3.10 billion riyals from 2.58 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2l8hxYs) Further company coverage:
Feb 23 SMBC:
* Moody's assigns A1 to SMBC's senior subordinated bonds
DUBAI, Feb 19 Positive signs of global economic growth and steadying oil prices may help lift stock markets in the Gulf in Sunday, with stocks offering high dividend yields likely to attract the most interest.
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago