(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's (SMFG), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's (SMBC), and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe's (SMBCE) ratings, including their Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) Ratings. The Outlooks are Stable.

The ratings of SMM Auto Finance, Inc. (SMMAF) have been affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn, as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for SMMAF. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

SMFG's Long-term IDRs are driven by Fitch's expectation of a very high probability of state support, should it be required. As SMFG's and its subsidiary banks' Long-term IDRs are at the Support Rating Floor of 'A', a downgrade of the IDRs is unlikely unless there is a substantial weakening in either the ability or the willingness of the Japanese sovereign to provide support.

Modest profitability and large stock exposure constrain the group's Viability Ratings (VRs). On the other hand, the ratings benefit from the group's significant domestic franchise, strong liquidity and sound asset quality. Core capital is considered adequate for its current risk profile. A significant and sustained increase in core capital beyond Fitch's expectations, coupled with strengthened profitability, would be positive for the VRs. Conversely an unexpected increase in risk tolerance without additional core capital to compensate could be negative for the VRs.

SMFG's Fitch core capital, excluding hybrid capital and other items, rose to over 8% at end-September 2011 from 2.5% at end-March 2009. As a Global Systemically Important Financial Institution provisionally listed by the Financial Stability Board, SMFG is likely to be subjected to much more stringent capital regulation than under the current Basel II framework. SMFG targets to raise its common equity Tier 1 ratio to approximately 8% by end-March 2014 from above 7% currently (based on final Basel III for 2019). Fitch notes that whether or not the bank can achieve this would depend on growth of its risk assets. SMFG may also need to accelerate internal capital generation to enhance its global franchise. Its planned expansion in Asia should help internal capital generation over time, provided it remains vigilant on credit risk.

The ratings on SMFG and SMBC's debt instruments are consistent with Fitch's criteria. SMFG's Tier 1 preferred securities are currently on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following Fitch's revised notching methodology for bank capital instruments. SMBC's lower Tier 2 subordinated debt are currently rated 'A-', notched down one level from the bank's support-driven IDR, reflecting the prospect of state support. However, Fitch notes that the international trend is increasingly leaning towards "burden sharing", especially in developed economies. Fitch will monitor any changes that Japan's Financial Services Agency may make to the support framework for bank failures currently available under Article 102 of the Deposit Insurance Law.

SMBCE's ratings reflect its strategic linkage to its parent SMBC and its operational role in Europe as a branch of its parent. SMMAF's IDRs are based on the potential support from the SMFG group, which owns a 56% total stake in the subsidiary.

SMFG is the third-largest banking group in Japan by assets, with about a 13% share in the domestic lending and deposits markets. Promise Co., Ltd. (Promise) will become a fully owned subsidiary of SMFG on 1 April 2012 following the completion of the latter's takeover of Promise. The acquisition has not had any rating impact, due to Promise's modest size and capitalisation. See, 'Fitch Upgrades Promise to 'A-'; Withdraws Ratings', dated 16 January 2012.

The rating actions are as follows:

SMFG:

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'

- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'

- Support Rating affirmed at '1'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'

- Preferred securities (SMFG Preferred Capital USD 1 Limited and SMFG Preferred Capital GBP 1 Limited): 'BBB-' remain on RWN

SMBC:

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'

- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'

- Support Rating affirmed at '1'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'

- Senior unsecured ratings affirmed at 'A'

- Senior subordinated ratings affirmed at 'A-'

SMBCE:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'

- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'

- Support Rating affirmed at '1'

SMMAF:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'; withdrawn

- Support Rating affirmed at '1'; withdrawn