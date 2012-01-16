(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's (SMFG), Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corporation's (SMBC), and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation Europe's (SMBCE) ratings, including their Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) Ratings. The
Outlooks are Stable.
The ratings of SMM Auto Finance, Inc. (SMMAF) have been
affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn, as they are no longer
considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.
Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for
SMMAF. A full rating breakdown is provided below.
SMFG's Long-term IDRs are driven by Fitch's expectation of a
very high probability of state support, should it be required.
As SMFG's and its subsidiary banks' Long-term IDRs are at the
Support Rating Floor of 'A', a downgrade of the IDRs is unlikely
unless there is a substantial weakening in either the ability or
the willingness of the Japanese sovereign to provide support.
Modest profitability and large stock exposure constrain the
group's Viability Ratings (VRs). On the other hand, the ratings
benefit from the group's significant domestic franchise, strong
liquidity and sound asset quality. Core capital is considered
adequate for its current risk profile. A significant and
sustained increase in core capital beyond Fitch's expectations,
coupled with strengthened profitability, would be positive for
the VRs. Conversely an unexpected increase in risk tolerance
without additional core capital to compensate could be negative
for the VRs.
SMFG's Fitch core capital, excluding hybrid capital and
other items, rose to over 8% at end-September 2011 from 2.5% at
end-March 2009. As a Global Systemically Important Financial
Institution provisionally listed by the Financial Stability
Board, SMFG is likely to be subjected to much more stringent
capital regulation than under the current Basel II framework.
SMFG targets to raise its common equity Tier 1 ratio to
approximately 8% by end-March 2014 from above 7% currently
(based on final Basel III for 2019). Fitch notes that whether or
not the bank can achieve this would depend on growth of its risk
assets. SMFG may also need to accelerate internal capital
generation to enhance its global franchise. Its planned
expansion in Asia should help internal capital generation over
time, provided it remains vigilant on credit risk.
The ratings on SMFG and SMBC's debt instruments are
consistent with Fitch's criteria. SMFG's Tier 1 preferred
securities are currently on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
following Fitch's revised notching methodology for bank capital
instruments. SMBC's lower Tier 2 subordinated debt are currently
rated 'A-', notched down one level from the bank's
support-driven IDR, reflecting the prospect of state support.
However, Fitch notes that the international trend is
increasingly leaning towards "burden sharing", especially in
developed economies. Fitch will monitor any changes that Japan's
Financial Services Agency may make to the support framework for
bank failures currently available under Article 102 of the
Deposit Insurance Law.
SMBCE's ratings reflect its strategic linkage to its parent
SMBC and its operational role in Europe as a branch of its
parent. SMMAF's IDRs are based on the potential support from the
SMFG group, which owns a 56% total stake in the subsidiary.
SMFG is the third-largest banking group in Japan by assets,
with about a 13% share in the domestic lending and deposits
markets. Promise Co., Ltd. (Promise) will become a fully owned
subsidiary of SMFG on 1 April 2012 following the completion of
the latter's takeover of Promise. The acquisition has not had
any rating impact, due to Promise's modest size and
capitalisation. See, 'Fitch Upgrades Promise to 'A-'; Withdraws
Ratings', dated 16 January 2012.
The rating actions are as follows:
SMFG:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at
'F1'
- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Preferred securities (SMFG Preferred Capital USD 1 Limited
and SMFG Preferred Capital GBP 1 Limited): 'BBB-' remain on RWN
SMBC:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at
'F1'
- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Senior unsecured ratings affirmed at 'A'
- Senior subordinated ratings affirmed at 'A-'
SMBCE:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at
'F1'
- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
SMMAF:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable; withdrawn
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1';
withdrawn
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'; withdrawn