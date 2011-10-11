Hong Kong stocks get boost from China property developers, brokers
OVERVIEW
-- SMHL Series Securitisation Fund 2011-2 is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by Members Equity Bank Pty Ltd. (Members Equity; BBB/Stable/A-2).
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the three classes of bonds to be issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee for SMHL Series Securitisation Fund 2011-2.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 11, 2011--Standard &Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to the three classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) to be issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee for SMHL Series Securitisation Fund 2011-2 (see list).
The preliminary ratings are based on:
-- The credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio;
-- Members Equity's underwriting standards, underwriting processes, and servicing quality;
-- The support provided by the lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) policies from Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--), which cover 100% of the principal balance and any unpaid interest of each loan;
-- The STRONG residential loan servicer ranking assigned to Members Equity by Standard & Poor's;
-- The interest-rate swap to be provided by National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB; AA/Stable/A-1+) and Westpac Banking Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+), which will hedge any receipts from fixed-rate mortgage loans against the variable-rate obligations;
-- Liquidity to be provided by a liquidity facility from NAB, which is equal to 1.0% of bonds issued. Liquidity can be drawn to cover interest payments on the rated bonds and trust expenses;
-- The threshold rate mechanism, whereby the manager is required to set the interest rate on the underlying mortgage loans at a level that meets the obligations of the trust;
-- The availability of an extraordinary expense reserve, which will be used to cover any potential unexpected expenses;
-- For the class A notes, the subordination of the class AB notes and class B notes equal to 6.5% credit support; and
-- For the class AB notes, the subordination of the class B notes equal to 2.7% credit support.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
SMHL Series Securitisation Fund 2011-2
Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)
A AAA (sf) 467.5
AB AAA (sf) 19.0
B AA- (sf) 13.5
Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.
The Standard and Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report in this credit rating report is available here.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Criteria: Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, published Sept. 1, 2011
-- Principles of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011
The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty Ltd. whether the issuer is publicly disclosing all relevant information about the structured finance instruments the subject of this rating report or whether relevant information remains non-public.
