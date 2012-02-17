(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- SMHL Series Private Placement Trust 2011-2 is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by Members Equity Bank Pty Ltd.

-- We assigned our ratings on the two classes of bonds issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee of SMHL Series Private Placement Trust 2011-2.

-- The ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to the two classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee of SMHL Series Private Placement Trust 2011-2 (see list). SMHL Series Private Placement Trust 2011-2 is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by Members Equity Bank Pty. Ltd. (ME Bank; BBB/Stable/A-2)

The ratings reflect our view of:

-- The revolving nature of the transaction and the credit risk of the pool of assets;

-- ME Bank's underwriting standards, underwriting processes, and servicing quality;

-- The support provided by the lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) policies from Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty. Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--), which covers 100% of the principal balance and any unpaid interest of each loan;

-- The Strong residential loan servicer ranking that Standard & Poor's has assigned to ME Bank;

-- The interest-rate swap provided by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), which will hedge any receipts from fixed-rate mortgage loans against the variable-rate obligations;

-- Liquidity equal to 2.1% of bonds issued, which is provided by a liquidity facility. Liquidity can be drawn to cover interest payments on the rated bonds and trust expenses;

-- The threshold rate mechanism, whereby the manager is required to set the interest rate on the underlying mortgage loans at a level that meets the obligations of the trust;

-- The availability of an extraordinary expense reserve, which can be used to cover any potential unexpected expenses; and

-- For the class A bonds, the subordination of the class B bonds equal to 3.2% credit support

The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty Ltd. whether the issuer is publicly disclosing all relevant information about the structured finance instruments the subject of this rating report or whether relevant information remains non-public.

RATINGS ASSIGNED

Class Rating Amount (mils.)

A AAA (sf) A$145.2

B AA A$4.8

