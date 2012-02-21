(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 12 classes of the SMHL series of Australian RMBS. The transactions are securitisations of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by Members Equity Bank Pty Ltd (ME Bank). The rating actions are as listed below.

SMHL Series 2008-1 Fund (SMHL Series 2008-1):

AUD971.5m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0007605) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD36.3m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0007613) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

SMHL Securitisation Fund 2009-3 (SMHL SF 2009-3)

AUD367.2m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0009544) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD21.1m Class A1R (ISIN AU3FN0009536) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD16.5m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0009551) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

SMHL Securitisation Fund 2010-3 (SMHL SF 2010-3):

AUD458.1m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0011698) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD290m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0011706) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD40m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0011714) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

SMHL Securitisation Fund 2011-1 (SMHL SF 2011-1):

AUD772.1m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0012720) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD46m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0012738) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

SMHL Securitisation Fund 2011-2 (SMHL SF 2011-2):

AUD606.2m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0014296) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD25.3m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0014304) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

"Performance in the SMHL transactions is within Fitch's expectations and the collateral is experiencing arrears far below Fitch Dinkum levels. No defaults and losses have occurred since closing," said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

As of end-December 2011, arrears in all of the abovementioned transactions were below the Fitch Dinkum Index, 30+ days Arrears of ranged from as low as 0.08% (SMHL SF 2011-2) to 0.81% (SMHL Series 2008-1). The transactions' 90+ days arrears are also low ranging from 0% (SMHL SF 2011-2) to 0.17% (SMHL Series 2008-1).

There was no default, and consequently no claim, since closing for the abovementioned transactions. All loans in the underlying portfolios are covered by mortgage insurance, with policies provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd.

Prepayments have been strong in all five transactions and, since closing, averaging in the 25%-35% range. SMHL SF 2010-3 recorded the lowest prepayment rates, with an average of 15%-20% since closing. The strong prepayment rates resulted in a build-up of credit enhancement for the most senior notes.

For more information on arrears, defaults, prepayments and other historical performance data, refer to "Deal Performance" in the Surveillance section of the respective transaction on www.fitchratings.com.