BRIEF-Novetum says CFO AG to sell its majority stake
* Said on Wednesday CFO AG had informed the company that it could assume the sale of the qualified majority held in Novetum AG in the following days
Dec 12 Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the provisional ratings of the following notes to be issued under Societe Generale's index-linked notes.
* Said on Wednesday CFO AG had informed the company that it could assume the sale of the qualified majority held in Novetum AG in the following days
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Germany's central bank is bringing home gold reserves stored in places like New York and Paris faster than planned, it said on Thursday, as confidence in the euro ebbs even in the heart of the currency bloc after a decade of a sluggish economy.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Elvira Nabiullina, governor of Russia's central bank, said on Thursday that foreign-currency purchases it is carrying out for the finance ministry should not be viewed as interventions designed to influence the rouble's value.