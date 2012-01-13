(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Softbank has shown solid operating performance, mainly in
its core mobile business, and we believe this is likely to
continue.
-- Despite increasing its capital expenditures, we believe
Softbank is likely to reduce its debt gradually and improve its
financial risk profile.
-- We have raised the long-term ratings on Softbank to
'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Softbank is
likely to steadily grow earnings in its mobile and other
businesses and that its stable cash flow should cover its
significant capital expenditures and gradual repayment of its
debt.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today raised to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' its long-term
corporate credit and debt ratings on Japan-based
telecommunications and Internet company Softbank Corp. The
upgrade reflects our view that Softbank is likely to maintain
its brisk operating performance, mainly in its core mobile
business, and that the company is likely to gradually improve
its financial risk profile despite increasing capital
expenditures. The stable outlook reflects our view that Softbank
is likely to steadily grow earnings in its mobile and other
businesses and that stable cash flow should allow it to cover
its significant capital expenditures and repay its debts
gradually.
Softbank has demonstrated strong operating performance,
mainly in the form of strong profits in its mobile business, in
which Softbank, through subsidiary Softbank Mobile, introduced
smartphones more swiftly than its rivals. As a result, the
company achieved a record-high operating profit for the six
months ended Sept. 30, 2011--the sixth consecutive year of
improved operating profit in the first half. Its EBITDA margin
also stood at a record-high 32.5%. In October 2011, a rival
carrier to Softbank began to sell a popular model of smartphone
that Softbank had previously sold exclusively. As such, the
competition Softbank faces is intensifying. However, we believe
the company will continue to maintain steady operating
performance in its mobile business in the next two to three
years, backed by skillful marketing and swift acquisition of new
smartphone subscribers. In addition, we believe the company is
likely to increase profits in its fixed-line business through
acquisition of new corporate customers and cost reductions.
Furthermore, strong brand recognition and steady revenue from
Internet advertising enable its Internet business, Yahoo! JAPAN,
to continue to improve consolidated earnings.
Softbank faces constraints on capacity as the volume of
traffic on its network rises because of an increase in
subscribers and data-intensive products and services. To resolve
this issue, we expect the company to significantly increase
capital expenditure for at least the next two years. However, we
believe Softbank's stable cash flow and adequate liquidity will
enable it to gradually improve its financial standing and at the
same time execute its capital expenditure plan. Its ratio of
consolidated debt (adjusted for lease and other debtlike
obligations) to EBITDA stood at 2.4x in September 2011, an
improvement on 2.9x in March 2011, mainly due to its refinancing
of the whole business securitization of its mobile business and
its conversion of convertible bonds to equity. We expect the
ratio to remain below 2.5x. We also believe the company will
prudently manage its growth strategy and control its financial
standing under its moderate fianncial policy.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Softbank is
likely to achieve steady earnings growth in its mobile and other
businesses, backed by skillful marketing, improving brand
recognition, and improvements to network capacity and quality.
In our opinion, cash flow from its mobile business should allow
Softbank to cover significant capital expenditures and gradually
repay its debt.
We would consider raising the ratings if Softbank were to
achieve a sustained improvement in its financial standing
through a further reduction of its debt while maintaining
competitiveness in subscriber acquisitions, growing its revenue,
and improving its network capacity and quality. An upgrade would
be contingent on the company keeping total debt to EBITDA below
2.0x. We would consider lowering the ratings if the competitive
environment for the domestic telecommunications industry
deteriorates, the competitiveness and profitability of the
company's mobile and other segments significantly deteriorate,
or there is a significant deterioration in its financial
standing--including a ratio of total debt to EBITDA approaching
3.0x.