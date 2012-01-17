(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised to 'BBB (sf)' or 'BBB' its ratings on the trust certificates, asset-backed loans (ABLs), and notes issued/extended under 11 securitization transactions backed by lease and loan receivables extended to Softbank Mobile Corp. (SBM; NR), a subsidiary of Softbank Corp. (BBB/Stable/--) (see list below).

The 11 transactions are backed primarily by lease and loan receivables extended to SBM. In assessing the credit quality of SBM, we considered SBM's mobile telecommunications business, its position within the Softbank Group, as well as the group's strong unity. We take the view that SBM's credit quality depends to an extent on the credit quality of the entire Softbank Group.Based on our analysis of the credit quality of the transaction's underlying lease and loan receivables, which we conducted after taking into account the above factors, we believe the credit quality of the receivables to be commensurate with a 'BBB' rating. We today raised our ratings on the above 11 transactions to reflect this view.

RATINGS RAISED

Softbank Mobile Lease And Loan Receivables Securitization Series 1

JPY25.0 bil. trust certificates due April 2014

Class To From Init amt Coupon

1 (With deferrable dividends) BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY21 bil. Floating

2 (With deferrable dividends) BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY4 bil. Fixed

Softbank Mobile Lease And Loan Receivables Securitization Series 2

JPY24.9 bil. trust certificates due May 2014

Class To From Init amt Coupon

1 (With deferrable dividends) BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY24.9 bil. Floating

Softbank Mobile Lease And Loan Receivables Securitization Series 3

Approx. JPY20.08 bil. trust certificates due March 2013

Class To From Init amt Coupon

Investor trust certificates BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY20 bil. Floating

DW Finance Ltd.

JPY61.4 bil. Series 1 notes due June 2014 Class To From Init amt Coupon

A BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY22.7 bil. Fixed

B (With deferrable interest) BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY33.8 bil. Floating

C (With deferrable interest) BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY4.9 bil. Floating

Softbank Mobile Lease And Loan Receivables Securitization Beneficial Interests and ABL Series 4

JPY9.9 bil. trust certificates and ABL due August 2015

Class To From Init amt Coupon

Class A Investor trust certificates BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY8.9 bil. Fixed

ABL BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY1.0 bil. Fixed

ORIX-SBM Trust 1

Approx. JPY17.88 bil. class A beneficial interests and ABLs

Class To From Initial amount

Class A beneficial interests BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY16.88 bil.

ABLs BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY1.0 bil.

Trust Dante

JPY3.01 bil. lease trust certificates

Class To From Initial amount

Lease BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY3.01 bil.

Softbank Mobile Lease And Loan Receivables Securitization Trust Certificates and ABL Series 1

JPY4.1 bil. trust certificates and ABL due February 2013

Class To From Initial amount Coupon type

A BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY3.6 bil. Fixed

C BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY0.5 bil. Fixed

Softbank Mobile Lease And Loan Receivables Securitization Trust Certificates and ABL Series 2

JPY7.9 bil. trust certificates due February 2013

Class To From Initial amount Coupon type

A BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY7.9 bil. Fixed

Softbank Mobile Lease And Loan Receivables Securitization Repackage Trust Certificates and ABL

JPY1.056 bil. trust certificates and ABL due February 2013

Class To From Initial amount Coupon type

ABL BBB BBB- JPY1.0 bil. Floating

C BBB BBB- JPY56 mil. Fixed

Softbank Mobile Lease And Loan Receivables Securitization Trust Certificates Series 3

JPY4.7 bil. trust certificates due April 2013

Class To From Initial amount Coupon type

A BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY4.4 bil. Fixed

C BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY0.3 bil. Fixed

